PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (October 21, 2021) – This fall semester, 51 members of the Prairie View A&M University faculty secured a Certificate in Effective Online College Instruction, a nationally recognized teaching credential co-endorsed by the Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) and the American Council on Education. A pinning ceremony held in the beautifully decorated Athletic Complex Panther Room on the PVAMU campus was the culmination of a nine-month effort, during which faculty members completed a 25-modules that required them to learn about and implement new evidence-based teaching practices in their classes and reflect on the experience.

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO