The recent flooding in Conshohocken completely destroyed the Riverside Dog Park along the riverfront. During an October 19th meeting of Conshohocken’s Dog Park Committee, it was stated that the borough’s property that was damaged during the flood is being assessed and that includes the dog park. Once that process is completed, more about the future of the dog park will be known.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO