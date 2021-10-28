CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Antigen-specific T cell responses correlate with decreased occurrence of acute GVHD in a multicenter contemporary cohort

By Conrad Russell Y. Cruz
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuccessful use of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) as a platform for pediatric immunotherapies is tempered by acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD). Several biomarkers that may distinguish beneficial from harmful immune responses have been validated in large cohorts [1, 2]. However, children comprised less than 10% of the subjects included in most...

