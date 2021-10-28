CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy 100th, Larchmont Boulevard!

By John Welborne
Larchmont Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity leaders, local merchants, landlords and shoppers celebrated the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the original Larchmont Boulevard shopping district on Sunday, October 24 — in person and through television. A wide array of TV station news crews and other local media descended upon the boulevard, some as early as...

larchmontchronicle.com

beverlypress.com

Larchmont Village celebrates 100 years

City officials and community members came together on Oct. 24 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Larchmont Village. The celebration included California Sen. Ben Allen and Assemblyman Richard Bloom (both D-Santa Monica), as well as Councilwoman Nithya Raman and former City Councilman and County Supervisor Zev Yaroslavsky. An African fern pine tree was planted at 141 N. Larchmont Blvd. honoring the Larchmont Boulevard Association and the district’s 100-year history as a small business community. Participants were also served cake provided by the LBA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Richard Bloom
