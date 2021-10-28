Happy 100th, Larchmont Boulevard!

New construction single family home available FOR RENT! Yes thats right! 5 bedrooms 3 1/2 bath PLUS a yard! Unbelievable outdoor space w/entertainment sized deck overlooking a MASSIVE sized yard, PLUS a 2 car garage! it doesn't get any better than this! Exceptional Elegance, Intelligent Design, Professional Fully Appointed Kitchen Cabinetry, Integrated Appliances, Quartz Island with Waterfall edge, Custom Back splash, Formal Dining Room, Stained Hardwood Floors, Premium Mill Work, Wainscotting & Curated Gallery of Cohesive Design. Craftsman Railing offer relief from ordinary, Tile Rug Foyer, 42" Fireplace, Show Stopping Master Suite w/ Massive Walk in Closet, Lifestyles Master Bathroom offer Opulent Soaking Tub & Separate over sized Shower w/ Frame less Glass, & Custom Mirrors. Upper level Jack & Jill Guest Bath w/ Double vanity. Lower Level Family Room w/ full wet bar & wine cooler with porcelain planked floors, IN UNIT LAUNDRY! High Ceilings! Schedule your showing today! This is a beautiful home!
