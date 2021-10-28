Happy 100th, Larchmont Boulevard!

A small community of brick townhomes located near the East Falls Church Metro Stop, 1 assigned parking space in front of the home (space #13) is the assigned space. On the entry level of the home is a den/family room with a fireplace leading to a fenced and bricked patio. Also on this entry level is a bedroom and a full bath with a walk-in shower. One level up is the Kitchen, Dining Room, the Living Room with the convenience of a guest half bath. Two bedrooms and baths are on the top level of the home. Please note that the HOA is $200 a month but it is not paid monthly -it is paid quarterly with a fee of $600.There are photos here that have been virtually staged. Thanks.

FALLS CHURCH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO