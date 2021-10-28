CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
According to Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre is creating "Great F-cking music" for GTA 6

By Connor Makar
vg247.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to legendary Hip Hop artist Snoop Dogg, revealed during an interview on an upcoming Rolling Stone’s Music Now podcast, Dr. Dre is working on music for an as-of-yet unannounced Grand Theft Auto game. Described frankly as “Great fucking music”, this would be the first sign of Dr. Dre creating anything...

www.vg247.com

