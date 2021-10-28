Imaginations: Photography, Travel, and Flight-Behiya Aksoy 🇹🇷

As travel restrictions begin to ease up, you may be antsy to start booking some plane tickets or hopping on a train. But for all the travel essentials you’ll need to throw in your bag when you get back out there, one thing’s for sure—face masks are still a must-have. If you’re fully vaccinated, then the CDC has given you the green light to travel safely within the U.S., but you’ll still need to mask up before you step on a flight. In fact, face masks are still required for everyone traveling “on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public...

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO