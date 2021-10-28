CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

The Pros and Cons of Hiring a Photographer for a Honeymoon Photoshoot

By Courtney Levia
marthastewart.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the time you depart for your honeymoon, you and your new spouse will likely feel likes pros in front of the camera—between your engagement photo session and the wedding day itself, you've logged some serious time smiling and posing for a photographer. Should the beautiful photography end when your reception...

www.marthastewart.com

Comments / 0

Related
digsdigs.com

26 Beautiful Floating Beds With Pros And Cons

Floating beds are a kind of low-profile platform bed that seems to float on top of the floor due to their hidden support system. Like any other bed frame, a floating bed intends to support a mattress and the user. Some floating beds include a wall connection. They don’t need box springs and typically have their slats on the interior.
INTERIOR DESIGN
HollywoodLife

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Where She Stands With Barbara Corcoran After Fat Joke on ‘The View’

It takes a lot to offend Whoopi Goldberg, who just responded to controversy around recent ‘The View’ guest Barbara Corcoran’s dig at her. Water under The View? Shark Tank host Barbara Corcoran, 72, made headlines after cracking an an off-color comment about host Whoopi Goldberg‘s weight — but it turns out there was not as much drama as one would think. Although the audience wasn’t impressed with Barbara’s sense of humor, her pal Whoopi revealed that she really couldn’t care less.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photoshoot#Honeymoon#Pros And Cons#Wedding Photographer
shefinds

Kate Middleton Just Made A Heartbreaking Statement About Addiction

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton gave an impassioned keynote speech for The Forward Trust‘s “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign, lending her voice to the conversation as one of her many projects within her royal duties. Discussing the roots of addiction and common misconceptions surrounding the disease, Middleton addressed within her speech the frightening reality that nobody is truly above addiction.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Taylor’s Grandchildren: Meet Her 10 Gorgeous Grandkids

One of the most iconic women in Hollywood lives on through her family. Elizabeth Taylor is survived by ten grandchildren, so get to know each one. Elizabeth Taylor is the definition of the word “icon.” The Academy Award-winning actress was a trailblazer (the first actress to be paid $1 million for 1963’s Cleopatra), a business mogul, and a superstar whose every move made headlines up until her death at age 79 in 2011. Elizabeth was also known as “grandmother.” The Cat on a Hot Tin Roof actress was married eight times to seven men throughout her life and had four children overall: Elizabeth and her second husband, Michael Wilding, welcomed sons Michael Jr. and Christopher in 1953 and 1955, respectively; she and third husband, Mike Todd, welcomed Liza Todd in 1957; and in 1961, Elizabeth and Richard Burton welcomed daughter, Maria Burton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES
sixtyandme.com

Hairstyles for Women Over 60 with Fine Hair

Hair tends to lose color and thin out naturally as we age. Genetics, lifestyle, and diet are all factors that can lead us to have thinner hair in our 60s. Some things you can control while others you can’t. Overuse of styling and heating products can also make our hair thin prematurely. Relaxers are great for straightening African hair but can leave you with thinning hair over time.
HAIR CARE
homenewshere.com

Dog Abandoned On The Road Falls In Love With His Rescuer | The Dodo

This dog was abandoned on the side of the road and was so scared. A man came by to rescue him and slowly he started to trust him and fall in love 💗. Special thanks to the rescuers at Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia, you can keep up with them on YouTube: thedo.do/dogrescueshelter and Instagram: thedo.do/dogrescueshelterIG.
ANIMALS
People

Bruce Willis Is Unrecognizable in Halloween Costume Alongside Daughters Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7

Bruce Willis got into character for Halloween this year. The actor's wife Emma Heming Willis shared photos from their holiday weekend on Instagram Monday, showing their two daughters smiling as Bruce, 66, stood behind them wearing a life-like mask. Daughters Mabel Ray, 9, and Evelyn Penn, 7, showed off their costumes, a Harley Quinn jokester and an inflatable unicorn, respectively.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Zoe Kravitz reposted a photo of fans dressed as her and Channing Tatum for Halloween

Zoe Kravitz just proved she has an A* sense of humour when she reposted a photo of fans dressed up as her and Channing Tatum for Halloween. ICYMI, rumours have been swirling in celeb land that the Big Little Lies star and Magic Mike actor are an item, after they were spotted together on various occasions – including the 2021 Met Gala, and one particularly adorable moment which saw Zoe riding on the back of Channing's bike. It was very 00s romcom.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
Bored Panda

40 Times Cats Acted So Weird, They Made People Ask, “What’s Wrong With Your Cat” (New Pics)

Dogs might be our best friends, but cats secretly rule the world. If we don’t give them enough attention on the internet, they tend to get offended at us, sometimes taking it a bit too personally. However, even the Emperors of Meownkind can act a bit bizarre from time to time. They’re not always the graceful felines that they’d like others to see. However, we absolutely love their more derpy side.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy