Jasmin Kaset’s new song “Have You Met Me Yet?” is Casey’s DJ pick of the week! Kaset has returned with a digital double single that she released exclusively on Bandcamp. The “A Side” is a single titled “I Will Never Let You Go From Me” and the “B Side” is Casey’s pick “Have You Met Me Yet?”. Kaset’s two singles were released by yk records, which included the pressing of limited edition 7″ vinyl records that quickly sold out. Both of the singles will be available on streaming platforms on Friday, October 22nd.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO