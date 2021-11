2021 has been Olivia Rodrigo’s year. During her meteoric rise from burgeoning teen actor to household name musician, she’s delivered an abundance of noteworthy looks to accompany every milestone along the way. With a penchant for mixing eras and putting a Gen-Z twist on a wardrobe classic (she can make a vintage Chanel spring/summer 1995 tweed suit look exceptionally cool and current), Rodrigo’s looks have been just as impactful as her sound. And where better to seek style inspiration than from the biggest popstar of a generation?

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO