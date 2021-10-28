CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Losing the Night

Cover picture for the articleAre new municipal lighting technologies and practices stealing our night sky?. Human connection to the night-day cycle is part of our very being; night is a time of quiet, rest and renewal. Circadian rhythms—set by light and dark—help regulate our blood pressure, sleep, mood and digestion. Plus, there is...

theorangetimes.com

Losing An Angel

I’ve met a lot of people in my life. It’s a function of what I do and who I am. I enjoy meeting new people and I count myself lucky to have made their acquaintance. Every so often I am fortunate to meet a truly mighty person, which is to say someone who uses their talents and time to make a huge impact on the lives of those around them. One of those mighty people I was privileged to meet was Lynda Hammond. She unfortunately passed away recently.
mprnews.org

Another 'maybe' chance for northern lights Wednesday night

It’s another maybe forecast for possible northern lights favoring northern Minnesota overnight. Solar storms are sending multiple waves of energy toward the earth. These Coronal Mass Ejections CME are hitting earth’s magnetosphere according to spaceweater.com. A cannibal CME, described below, has just hit Earth's magnetic field. Solar wind data from...
The Independent

Uranus at opposition tonight will see ‘strange’ planet shine at its brightest

The planet Uranus will reach opposition on Thursday night, making it appear brighter and larger in the night sky as it passes closest to Earth.The seventh planet from the Sun will remain 2.8 billion kilometres from Earth as it comes to the point of opposition, which is when it lines up with Earth on the same side of the Sun.It will be visible just above the horizon in the eastern sky for the entire night of 4-5 November, appearing as a faint star to the naked eye.Completely bathed in the Sun’s light, the planet will reveal its pale blue-green colour...
The Independent

Northern lights: Pictures show spectacular aurora borealis display visible as far south as Devon

British stargazers braved the autumn chill on Wednesday evening to take in the spectacular green flare of the northern lights over the night sky.A common sight over the Arctic, northern Canada, Scandinavia and Russia, the aurora borealis is rarely seen over the UK but was this time spotted as far south as Devon, with the Met Office attributing the phenomenon to a “coronal mass ejection” from the sun.These explosions of hot plasma on the surface of the star expel billion-tonne clouds of electrically-charged solar particles, which travel millions of miles through space at speeds of 2 million miles per hour...
Arizona State
The Independent

Brian Laundrie: The dark themes that permeate his digital footprint

A recently uncovered social media account belonging to Brian Laundrie is being pored over by an army of internet sleuths seeking clues to his state of mind prior to his death.The Pinterest page suspected of being Mr Laundrie’s is also offering new clues into his state of mind in the weeks before his girlfriend Gabby Petito went missing on or about 25 August.Ms Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming on 19 September. Laundrie was found dead in a Florida reserve a month later, and his remains are still being analysed by a forensic anthropologist.The Pinterest account, listed under...
CBS Pittsburgh

Waiting On Winter: Getting Your Home And Vehicle Prepared For A Drop In Temperature

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With temperatures dropping low and snow just to the north falling yesterday, cold and winter hazards are now catching people’s attention. So, how can you guard your home against things that can get very costly? For starters, make sure to cover up those outside hose bibs or turn off the water to them inside the home, if you can. Especially if you have exposed pipes in the garage or basement. “It would be my recommendation to insulate the pipes to prevent them from freezing,” said David Wahl of Wahl Family Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing. Wahl said your main...
B102.7

A Slithering Surprise Found In Iowa

There are two creatures that I don't have time for; spiders and snakes. Each of them has their place in the food chain and I realize that they can do some good in their respective roles. It's also fair to say that encounters between these critters and humans rarely end up deadly for the person. But that doesn't mean it's not alarming when someone comes across several huge snakes in a place they should be.
ScienceAlert

Earthquakes Can Actually Help Trees to Grow, New Evidence Shows

Once the tremors subside, the most immediate proof of an earthquake is seeing the altered landscape it left behind. But much less obvious markers of seismic shifts do exist, and not in the geological record. In a new study, scientists discovered a surprising consequence of earthquakes, one that lingers beyond when the aftershocks have faded: a detectable increase in tree growth, prompted by earthquake-triggered shifts in groundwater availability. It's long been known that earthquakes can change trees' fortunes, but there is still much we don't know about how tree growth is affected by earthquakes, and about how much is being recorded in...
CBS Denver

Civic Center Park Begins Reopening This Week After Crews Remove Needles, Human Waste, Rodent Burrows

DENVER (CBS4) – Parts of Civic Center Park in Denver will be reopened this week after it was shut down in September over health concerns, including rats. (credit: CBS) During the closure, crews addressed hazards including removal of food waste and litter, rodent burrows, human waste and pet waste as well as the cleanup of improperly discarded needles and other drug paraphernalia. The park will begin reopening on Wednesday but not the entire space. Pioneer Fountain at the corner of Broadway and Colfax, MacIntosh Park Plaza at 15th Avenue and Cleveland Street and other areas within the park will remain closed for ongoing restoration. A phased reopening of the remaining sections of the park will happen as crews complete turf restoration, hardscape and stone repair. (credit: CBS) In addition to the removal of needles, rodents and human waste, dead and dying trees have also been removed and additional new trees planted. Denver Parks and Recreation is installing additional surveillance cameras and working with Xcel Energy to complete lighting upgrades in the park. (credit: CBS) The curfew at the park remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and entry into Civic Center Park is not allowed during those hours.
CBS Denver

Colorado Drought: The Mountains See Improvement, The Front Range Continues To Worsen

DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time since the summer of 2020, exceptional drought has vanished from the high country this week but drought still increased statewide. A week ago about 75% of Colorado had at least moderate drought. Now it’s about 78%. The severe drought category also jumped slightly to about 30% of the state. Sunshine Thursday morning along Colorado’s Front Range. The next chance for any moisture in the metro area is at least a week ago (source: CBS) The good news is the two worse drought categories (extreme and exceptional) finally decreased. Exceptional drought which has plagued northwest Colorado for...
WTOP

Why daylight is even more essential after falling back to Daylight Saving Time

In almost all of the U.S. and other parts of the world, the end of Daylight Saving Time falls on Sunday, Nov. 7 this year. For most, setting the clock back an hour — or “falling back” — is the full extent of adjustment needed. But for some, especially those who experience sleep difficulties, health issues or mood disorders, adapting to longer periods of darkness can be a challenge.
Daily Montanan

How do GPS stations monitoring Yellowstone measure such small movements?

In Yellowstone, deformation of the ground surface can be measured to fractions of an inch.  Specialized methods of processing GPS data make it possible to achieve this amazing resolution. Satellite navigation in your car (usually) gets you where you want to go, a fitness tracker knows the route you biked, and a handheld GPS device might […] The post How do GPS stations monitoring Yellowstone measure such small movements? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ScienceAlert

'Genetic Goldmine' in Earth's Harshest Desert Could Be The Key to Feeding The Future

It's not easy for life in Chile's unforgiving Atacama desert: a harsh, hostile place renowned for being the planet's driest non-polar desert. Yet against the odds, life somehow survives in these barren badlands, which have a history of farming stretching back thousands of years. Identifying the mechanisms behind these unlikely successes is a task that's more important today than perhaps ever before, as it could reveal the secrets of making food grow in a world becoming hotter and drier with every passing year. In a new study, scientists have discerned some of those hidden tricks, discovering the genetic underpinnings of a range of...
explore-mag.com

Daylight Saving Time: 5 Gear Items to Light Up the Dark and Stay Out Adventuring Later

Despite constant debate about stopping daylight saving time, Canada will be turning the clocks back again and getting an extra hour of sleep on November 7th, 2021. This means it will be lighter in the morning, but the sunset will come earlier. In anticipation of dealing with more darkness after work and school, we’ve rounded up some great light sources that will help you get outside and adventure—even in the dark days of winter.
