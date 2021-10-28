CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A Hero’ Trailer: Ashgar Farhadi’s Latest Cannes Favorite Comes To Theaters January 7

By Ned Booth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother year, another Ashgar Farhadi film premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. “A Hero,” the Iranian director’s latest film, is now the fourth straight movie of Farhadi’s to have its world premiere at the festival. While the film didn’t win the coveted Palme d’Or, it walked away with the next best...

The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions & Stage 6 Films Expand Ranks – AFM

EXCLUSIVE:  As the American Film Market kicks off this week, Deadline has learned about some executive changes at Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions and Stage 6 Films. Jon Freedberg has been promoted to EVP Content Strategy & Operations of the division. He began with Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions in 2008 and has been instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of the group’s slate of more than 25 titles per year. Using innovative deal structures, he has helped Stage 6 Films land rights to commercial successes such as Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks, and Arrival, starring Amy Adams. He has also handled prestige titles...
MOVIES
Variety

El Estudio Taps ‘A Fantastic Woman’ Scribe Gonzalo Maza to Adapt B. Traven’s ’Macario’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In a flagship deal for the Spanish-speaking world’s ever more global industry, Gonzalo Maza, co-writer of Sebastián Lelio’s Academy Award-winning “A Fantastic Woman,” has been tapped by production powerhouse El Estudio to adapt “Macario,” a novella written by the legendary B. Traven. Traven’s 1927 novel, “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre,” was given a big screen makeover by John Huston in the 1948 film of the same name, starring Humphrey Bogart, which won three Academy Awards and is often described as Huston and Bogart’s finest work. The announcement of the new film project was made by El Estudio on the eve of...
MOVIES
Deadline

Aimee Garcia & Freddie Prinze Jr. To Star In Netflix Holiday Rom-Com From Director Gabriela Tagliavini

EXCLUSIVE: Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) and Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That, Scooby-Doo) have signed on to star in an untitled holiday rom-com that Gabriela Tagliavini (Despite Everything) is directing for Netflix. Pic centers on Angelina, a pop star feeling career burnout, who escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York. There, she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career, but also a shot at true love. Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias wrote the original screenplay, with Michael Varrati handling revisions. German Michael Torres is producing for GMT Films, alongside Lucas Jarach, with Eric Brenner serving as...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Iran selects Asghar Farhadi’s ‘A Hero’ as Oscar international feature entry

Iran has selected A Hero, from two-time Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi, as its entry for the international feature award at the 2022 Academy Awards. The film was chosen by a nine-person Iranian delegation, representing Iranian cinema to Ampas. The delegation reviewed 44 Iranian films, and chose A Hero from a...
WORLD
Variety

Chris Pratt to Voice Garfield in Upcoming Animated Movie

Finally, a Monday that Garfield can feel good about. On the lasagna-loving cat’s least favorite day of the week, Chris Pratt has been set to voice the famous feline in a new animated feature film. Alcon Entertainment is producing the movie, with Sony Pictures on board to release Garfield’s latest adventure in theaters globally (excluding China). A release date will be announced at another time. Though plot details haven’t been confirmed, the movie draws inspiration from the long-running comic strip created by cartoonist Jim Davis. The exploits of the cynical and lazy orange cat Garfield, his owner Jim Arbuckle and fellow pet...
MOVIES
Cartoon Brew

Netflix Releases Trailer For Buzzy Cannes-Premiered European Feature ‘The Summit Of The Gods’

Netflix has released a new trailer for The Summit of the Gods, one of the year’s most high-profile European animated features. Part detective story, part action movie, part existential drama, the film focuses on a legendary Japanese climber and a photo journalist who grows obsessed with his exploits. A narrative device links their adventures to those of George Mallory, the real-life British mountaineer who died on Everest in 1924. Watch the trailer below:
TV & VIDEOS
Empire

Belfast – See The New Trailer For Kenneth Branagh's Coming-Of-Age Story

Kenneth Branagh has turned his filmmaking gaze on himself for his latest film, the much-buzzed-about Belfast, which is inspired by his own early upbringing in Northern Ireland. Now we have a new look at the coming-of-age drama, which stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds and newcomer Jude Hill.
MOVIES
SFGate

Rebecca Hall's 'Passing,' Cannes Winner 'Titane' Compete for Camerimage Award

Rebecca Hall’s deft directorial debut “Passing,” which competed for Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize and was acquired by Netflix, and Julia Ducournau’s sophomore feature “Titane,” winner of Cannes’ Palme d’Or and France’s entry in the International Feature Film Oscar race, have been selected to compete in a section devoted to up-and-coming directors at the 29th edition of EnergaCamerimage, a film festival that focuses on the art of cinematography.
MOVIES
Variety

Colcoa at 25: Festival Marks a Quarter Century of French Film in Los Angeles

Despite being the world capital of the film and TV industry, Los Angeles has never been a particularly hospitable place to stage a film festival. Which makes it all the more surprising that one of the city’s longest-running, most successful fests happens to be one dedicated entirely to French cinema. First known as City of Lights, City of Angels, the Colcoa French Film Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, returning to its longtime home at the DGA Theater Complex for a week’s worth of primo Franco fare. Opening with the Juliette Binoche-starrer “Between Two Worlds,” the festival will screen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
imdb.com

Two Cannes Favorites Debut Outside the VOD Top 10, While an Indie Western Thrives

With no official word on “Dune” viewership on HBO Max, the world of home movie viewing still belongs to “Free Guy” (Disney/$5.99). Shawn Levy’s non-franchise (so far) action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds is the first film to take the #1 spot for four weeks on all VOD charts we follow. At Apple TV/iTunes and GooglePlay, which chart transactions daily, it’s held the top spot each day without fail.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official US Trailer for Asghar Farhadi's Outstanding New Film 'A Hero'

"It's the talk of the neighborhood. People called to say you make them proud." Amazon has unveiled a new US trailer for the outstanding new film from Oscar-nominated Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, best known for A Separation, The Past, The Salesman, and Everybody Knows. His latest is titled A Hero, and it first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Grand Prix prize during the festival. Rahim is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum. But things don't go as planned. When he returns a woman's purse full of coins, he is hailed as a hero, but the complexities of society and old grudges come back to ruin his newfound fame. Amir Jadidi stars as Rahim in one of my favorite performances of the entire year (seriously). I saw this film in Cannes and it was one of my favorites of the fest, I've been thinking about the story ever since. This kind of thing happens to so many good people.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Procession Trailer: Robert Greene’s Latest Documentary Pursues a Haunted Past

As longtime fans of Robert Greene we’re delighted by the success of Procession, which was acquired by Netflix for an awards push this fall. His latest documentary takes, characteristically, a metatextual approach to a harsh subject: survivors of sexual assault within the Catholic church “direct a drama therapy-inspired experiment designed to collectively work through their trauma.” But where Greene’s earlier films were built upon and stewed in irresolution, Procession is said to be a step towards healing; the thought of anything else is almost too much to bear.
RELIGION
lwlies.com

Asghar Farhadi weaves another tense drama in the first trailer for A Hero

Nothing can stop Asghar Farhadi, the most esteemed director in the modern Iranian cinema – not Donald Trump’s “Muslim ban” barring him from collecting his Oscar in 2017, not continued friction with the censors in his own country, not even lukewarm reviews for his last feature Everybody Knows. He’s back with another one of his tense, humanist dramas, and from the sound of things, he’s in top form.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Pixar Releases Trailer for “Lightyear,” Coming to Theaters June 17th, 2022

Sure, Buzz Lightyear has been around for over 25 years, but who inspired the toy we’ve come to know and love? How did a space ranger go “to infinity and beyond?”. These questions will be answered in Lightyear, the new offering from Pixar. To get us ready for the new outer space adventure, Disney has released the first trailer for the film!
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ice Cube Exits Sony Comedy ‘Oh Hell No’ After Declining COVID-19 Vaccine

Ice Cube has departed Sony’s upcoming comedy, Oh Hell No, in which he would’ve co-starred with Jack Black, after declining a request from producers to get vaccinated, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Sony had no comment. A personal representative for the star declined to comment. WME, his agency, declined to comment. Oh Hell No is being produced by Matt Tolmach and Black, who both did not offer a comment. Ice Cube and Black partnered on the project in June. The Sony film was looking to shoot this winter in Hawaii with Kitao Sakurai, the filmmaker behind Netflix’s breakout comedy Bad Trip, in...
MOVIES
The Verge

Lightyear’s new trailer turns a cute toy into a sci-fi hero

Have you ever really wondered about Buzz Lightyear’s origin story? Not the action figure, which helped make Toy Story so beloved, but the actual space ranger? Well, Disney and Pixar sure are hoping so with the upcoming feature Lightyear. It’s described as “the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear” and the first trailer makes it look like a Star Wars-style sci-fi adventure, complete with cool spaceships and futuristic alien worlds. The movie even casts an action movie star, with Chris Evans handling Buzz’s voice. Angus MacLane, who co-directed Finding Dory, is serving as director.
MOVIES

