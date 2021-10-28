Happy Baby Pose: Go Gaga Over This Soothing (and Fun) Asana

For parents and loved ones, hearing a fussing child toss around their crib, in audible discomfort, can be one of the most difficult things adults can experience with infants. Seeing and hearing your child go through a painful situation can be very trying on parents, causing exacerbated stress levels. Teething, though uncomfortable as it may be, is a crucial step in a baby’s development. This process paves the way for them to start consuming solid foods and obtaining vitamins and nutrients from other sources besides breastmilk or formula. It also heralds a new chapter and phase in your growing baby’s life, bringing new and exciting experiences besides cutting teeth. How to soothe a teething baby at night is a common question for those struggling with baby teething and sleep issues. How does one fix it?

KIDS ・ 13 DAYS AGO