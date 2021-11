LA trio Beauty School Dropout recently released their "Boys Do Cry" EP and to celebrate we asked vocalist Cole Hutzler to tell us about the single "Demons". Here is the story:. Our single 'Demons' is a bit of a self-reflection digging into our past vices and how they've affected who we are today. Fortunately, through all the odds I think we've turned out quite alright but growing up I had a lack of self-discipline that took me to some dark places. Everybody seems to deal with their own iteration of whatever that means to them, so we figured 'Demons' is a great way of saying 'f*** it' and embracing our whole, true selves.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO