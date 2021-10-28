Canada’s Accounting Artifice Masks Logging’s Climate Toll

India will meet half its energy requirements from renewable energy, and significantly reduce carbon emissions by 2030, Prime Minister Modi announced today at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. Prime Minister Modi’s pledge came as part of the two week summit where leaders from around the world gather to discuss climate change and how best to tackle it. India is key to the success of these negotiations, and by rising up to the challenge, India has raised a good platform for talks over the next several days. As global temperatures continue their dangerous upward trajectory, Prime Minister Modi’s announcement bodes well for millions in India, and across the world, already suffering from impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and facing persistent threats of worsening extreme weather events.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO