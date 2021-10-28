Singled Out: Dolly Dagger's Say What You Wanna

Two Eyes Open just released his haunting new single, "Dysphoria," just in time for Halloween and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. Dysphora" is another old song that has seen a bunch of facelifts since the day it was originally written in 2015. Before Two Eyes Open was really what it is today, I was writing songs with my friend Colt Jensen in college as 'Burning Bridges'. Dysphoria was actually a song that Colt laid the groundwork for and then I took it and turned it into a punk track. This was all before we really even had the title. When he sent me his original demo of the song, it was acoustic and had sort of a Bob Dylan type of vibe; it was very singer-songwriter. But in those chords I heard something else - something much heavier and more rambunctious. I asked his permission to change the song up because I felt there was more to uncover.

