Music

Singled Out: Dolly Dagger's Say What You Wanna

antiMUSIC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDolly Dagger recently released the horror themed video for her new single "Say What You Wanna" and to celebrate we have asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. Say What You Wanna was one of those songs I wrote really quickly. I remember being...

www.antimusic.com

antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Claudia Combs Carty's Every Single Time

Claudia Combs Carty released her new album, "Phases" this week and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song "Every Single Time". Here is the story:. "Every Single Time" is about being addicted to toxic love. "If I wasn't carrying this weight around for you, I could be loved by a good, good man." You can fight every day with some guy and get nowhere until you realize it's yourself that you're in a fight with. When I wrote this song, I was in the thick of it. The chorus I actually wrote years earlier. When I started writing the verses, a song I kept in mind for the feel of this one was the Joan Armatrading song, "The Weakness in Me." That's where I came up with the line, "You're always saying you're gonna leave her one day but something tells me that's not your plan," because I thought what's more toxic and completely trapping than being involved with a married man.
MUSIC
edmsauce.com

Listen to Daniel Allan’s Cyrpto-Funded Single “Say What You Want” Featuring DEEGAN

LA-based electronic crossover act Daniel Allan is inspired by the sounds of Flume, ODESZA, and even Kanye. Blending the musical perspectives of pioneers from genres that span the musical spectrum, Daniel Allan has cultivated a signature sound inspired by greatness. Ahead of his Overstimulated EP, Daniel Allan unveils “Say What You Want” featuring multi-hyphenate singer DEEGAN.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Lorenzo Gabanizza's You're Not There Feat. Jeff Christie

Lorenzo Gabanizza just released his brand new single "You're Not There" featuring Jeff Christie and to celebrate we asked Lorenzo to tell us the powerful story behind the track. Here is the story:. You're not there...anymore. It all started when I was 3. We were walking along the river Adige,...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Katie Callahan's Low Tide

Katie Callahan just released her new album, "The Water Comes Back", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about one of the tracks, and she selected the song "Low Tide". Here is the story:. The title of my new record, "The Water Comes Back" comes from the chorus...
MUSIC
Dylan Howard
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Dwight + Nicole's Heart Is Home

Dwight + Nicole just released their new album, "Further" and to celebrate we asked Dwight Ritcher to tell us about the song "Heart Is Home." Here is the story:. I had sent Joel Hamilton (our producer) a rough demo of me playing "Heart is Home" on piano and singing through it a couple weeks before we went into the studio. When we got to NYC, we started recording.
MUSIC
metalinjection

TRIVIUM's Matt Heafy On Why He Got the Vaccine: "I Wanna Play Shows"

Trivium recently wrapped up their tour with Hatebreed, Lamb Of God, and Megadeth without having missed a single show due to COVID (minus the Canadian date since they weren't allowed in). Trivium vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy explained to Lou Brutus of HardDrive Radio that getting vaccinated and being safe on the tour was the only way forward. Heafy compares getting the COVID vaccine to getting vaccinated for anything else, especially when touring South America.
PUBLIC HEALTH
canadianbeats.ca

Celia’s Dream releases new single, “You”

Regina, SK’s alt-shoegazers Celia’s Dream are made up of Justice Ausum (frontman), Cullen Angus (bass), and co-collaborator Chris Dimas. The band has unveiled their debut single, “You”. “You” is an atypical love song with a minimalist lyrical approach that expresses the complexities of true romance in a way only Saskatchewan-based...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Korn Offshoot Breaking In A Sequence Release New Song 'Twine'

Breaking In A Sequence, which features former Korn drummer David Silveria, have released a visualizer promo video for their brand new single "Twine". The group had this to say, "We were really trying to get the second EP out for our fans before the end of the year. However, the stars didn't quite align so the next best thing is a new single for everyone.
MUSIC
#Guitar Riffs
antiMUSIC

Above Snakes Have 'Nothing To Lose' With New Video

Above Snakes have premiered a music video for their brand new single, "Nothing to Lose," which was produced and mixed by Kile Odell (Fozzy, Through Fire, Awake At Last). The new video was written and co-directed by singer Johnny Skulls and guitarist Dax Dabs. Skulls had this to say, "This is an unapologetic anthem to not giving a F and living life the way you want.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Kevin Daniel My Oh My Feat. Ashlee Joy Hardee

Kevin Daniel recently released his sophomore album, "Been Here Before" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about his hit duet with Ashlee Joy Hardee from Matrimony ,"My Oh My," and the fun video for the track. Here is the story:. This was a pretty awesome video, start...
ASHEVILLE, NC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Two Eyes Open's Dysphoria

Two Eyes Open just released his haunting new single, "Dysphoria," just in time for Halloween and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. Dysphora" is another old song that has seen a bunch of facelifts since the day it was originally written in 2015. Before Two Eyes Open was really what it is today, I was writing songs with my friend Colt Jensen in college as 'Burning Bridges'. Dysphoria was actually a song that Colt laid the groundwork for and then I took it and turned it into a punk track. This was all before we really even had the title. When he sent me his original demo of the song, it was acoustic and had sort of a Bob Dylan type of vibe; it was very singer-songwriter. But in those chords I heard something else - something much heavier and more rambunctious. I asked his permission to change the song up because I felt there was more to uncover.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Oceans Release Haunting 'Sulfur' Music Video

Oceans have released a music video for their brand new single "Sulfur", which follows the released of their "We Are Not Okay" digital EP earlier this year. Timo Rotten had this to say about the brand new track, "'Sulfur' is a love song, but in a very unconventional way. You know the situation: you and your loved one get into a serious fight, doors slamming and all.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
antiMUSIC

Billy Idol Unplugs For 'Eyes Without A Face'

(hennemusic) Billy Idol and guitarist Steve Stevens unplugged for an acoustic version of his 1984 hit, "Eyes Without A Face", during an October 29 appearance on SiriusXM's The Spectrum. Idol delivered the track from his second album, "Rebel Yell", as part of a visit to the station that included a...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Beauty School Dropout's Demons

LA trio Beauty School Dropout recently released their "Boys Do Cry" EP and to celebrate we asked vocalist Cole Hutzler to tell us about the single "Demons". Here is the story:. Our single 'Demons' is a bit of a self-reflection digging into our past vices and how they've affected who we are today. Fortunately, through all the odds I think we've turned out quite alright but growing up I had a lack of self-discipline that took me to some dark places. Everybody seems to deal with their own iteration of whatever that means to them, so we figured 'Demons' is a great way of saying 'f*** it' and embracing our whole, true selves.
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Superlove nod to hyperpop with their new single, 'Wanna Luv U'

Superlove have dropped their new single, 'Wanna Luv U'. The hyperpop-indebted number arrives ahead of a Christmas show at Crofters Rights, Bristol on 15th December, and is about the early days of a relationship, as vocalist Jacob explains. "You can’t properly always process your feelings straight away because the rush...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Jangling Sparrows' I Still Love Rock & Roll

Paul Edelman and Jangling Sparrows just released their new album "Telecoaster" and to celebrate we asked Paul to tell us about the song "I Still Love Rock & Roll". Here is the story:. Part social commentary, part humor but there is a current through it that I'm very serious about....
MUSIC
soultracks.com

The Manhattans slow it down on new single, "What About You"

(November 2, 2021) The Manhattans, among of the great soul vocal groups of the past half century, returned this year with The Legacy Continues, their first all new album in nearly two decades. Gerald Alston, Troy May, and David Tyson have been touring together since a 1993 group reunion (with group co-founder Blue Lovett, until his 2014 death), but their only studio album in all of those years was the excellent 2002 release Even Now (later rebadged as Men Cry Too).
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Fire By Night's Obsessions

Phoenix hard rockers Fire By Night recently released their new single "Obsessions" and to celebrate we asked lead vocalist Kailee Vander Maten to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. "Obsessions" was written by our former keyboardist, Jasmine, and is about her struggle with anxiety and depression, and...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Ian Abel Band Share Lyric Video For 'Cerberus'

The Ian Abel Band have released a lyric video for their new single, "Cerberus" and Ian has explained how the track has a special connection to guitar legend Eric Clapton. Abel shared, "This song holds a special place in my heart. While tracking guitars at Splendor 2 in Los Angeles, one of the legendary producers there lent us a vintage Gibson SG to use for the leads and rhythm. I could tell when I played it that there was magic in the feel of it and the sound it was producing.
MUSIC

