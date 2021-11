Avatar are celebrating Halloween with the release of their brand new song "So Sang The Hollow" and announced the rescheduled dates for their U.S. tour. Vocalist Johannes Eckerstrom had this to say about the new track, "I think the song fits the season. 'So Sang the Hollow' lives between a dream and our waking nightmares. It's like a seance with ghosts of your own creation. It's one of those songs that was a very long time in the making, with the main guitar part having been kicked around since I entered the workforce."

