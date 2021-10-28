CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Hogan addresses possible presidential run, current infrastructure stalling

WBAL Radio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Larry Hogan again discussed a possible run for president of the United States in 2024. Speaking with “CBS Mornings” on Thursday, Hogan said he is focused on his remaining days as...

www.wbal.com

mediaite.com

Tiffany Cross Says Democrats Lost Virginia Because ‘A Good Chunk of Voters Out There Are OK With White Supremacy’

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Kinzinger weighing 2024 presidential run

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told news outlets Thursday that he isn't ruling out a 2024 presidential bid. Why it matters: Kinzinger, a longtime Trump critic, announced last week that he would not seek re-election to the House in 2022. He voted to impeach the former president in January and is one of two Republicans serving on the Jan. 6 House select committee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Maryland State
WBAL Radio

Former chief of staff claims Hogan pledged support

Roy McGrath, Gov. Larry Hogan's former chief of staff is shared texts were Hogan apparently supported McGrath over allegations he illegally demanded a nearly quarter-million dollar severance payment from another state agency. In the texts shared with the Baltimore Sun and Washington Post, Hogan told McGrath “I will support you"...
BALTIMORE, MD
bpr.org

Virginia & New Jersey 2021 Gubernatorial Election Results

Tuesday, Nov. 2 is election day in two states where voters will decide on their next governor. The race in Virginia is a dead heat, according to the most recent polling. Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014-2018, is running for office again. The main concern for Democrats is holding onto the power they've been able to build in the state over the past several years. McAuliffe's rival is Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin, who has risen in the polls the last couple of months as President Biden's approval ratings have slipped.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBAL Radio

Hogan reflects: 'It gave us an opportunity to try to lead in a crisis'

Gov. Larry Hogan spoke Tuesday morning at the inaugural event of Goucher College and Greater Baltimore Committee's Leadership Café speaker series, where he answered questions on a variety of topics from state funding for Baltimore to COVID-19. (VIDEO NOTE: Toward the middle and end, the microphones were malfunctioning and the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Donald Trump
nd.gov

Burgum calls special session of Legislature to address redistricting, tax relief, infrastructure, other priorities

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today issued an executive order convening a special session of the North Dakota Legislature on Nov. 8 to address legislative redistricting, tax relief and strategic investments in infrastructure, workforce, economic development and other priorities. Burgum made the announcement during a press conference at the...
BISMARCK, ND
whatsupmag.com

Governor Hogan Joins CBS Mornings and FOX News To Discuss Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan joined CBS Mornings and FOX News' America’s Newsroom to discuss the frustrating hold up in Congress on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the governor’s $150 million Re-Fund The Police Initiative, and vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds. Watch the full CBS “Mornings” interview. On the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Infrastructure#Republican#Senate#Democratic#House
marylandmatters.org

Hogan Talks Economic Recovery, Slams Progressives At State of Business Address

Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) talked economic recovery and took shots at the legislature for their progressive economic and criminal justice policies at the seventh annual State of Business Address in Anne Arundel County on Tuesday afternoon. The event was hosted by the Maryland Free Enterprise Foundation, which promotes...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

