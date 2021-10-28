Hogan addresses possible presidential run, current infrastructure stalling

Tuesday, Nov. 2 is election day in two states where voters will decide on their next governor. The race in Virginia is a dead heat, according to the most recent polling. Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014-2018, is running for office again. The main concern for Democrats is holding onto the power they've been able to build in the state over the past several years. McAuliffe's rival is Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin, who has risen in the polls the last couple of months as President Biden's approval ratings have slipped.

