Kindred Spirits

Many non-Catholics probably don’t know this, but there is a special ritual in our denomination for giving a church building a “promotion” to what is called a “consecrated church.” It doesn’t mean that other churches are not blessed and dedicated when they are built, but this is an additional blessing for certain churches that are recognized for their special meaning. Each year, the sisters at Mount St. Scholastica commemorate the date on which our monastery chapel (the small one with the carved choir stalls where we pray each day, not the big one where we have public events) got this special blessing. I’m thinking that you might be hard pressed to find anyone for whom the Dedication of Consecrated Churches is their favorite liturgical feast. Nevertheless, we celebrate it just as we do the feasts of important saints or events in the life of Jesus. Buildings matter. Sometimes they matter too much. Those who bomb a mosque or put swastikas on a synagogue see the building as a much larger symbol of a whole people and their beliefs. I recently saw a picture of the Denver Catholic cathedral with the words “Satan lives here” scrawled on the door, one of 100 attacks on Catholic churches in the U.S. this year.

