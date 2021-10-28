CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Kindred Spirits

By Jonathan Orozco
thereader.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelita Martin is a magician in two ways: visually and spiritually. In fact, magic is the basis of her currently at the Union for Contemporary Art, Conjure, in which she depicts women as monumental, yet serene and approachable, and existing between the human and otherworldly plane.[JO1] This show is part of...

thereader.com

Comments / 0

Related
thereader.com

Pressing Matters

Maple St. Construct ends its 2021 season with an exhibition by its latest artist-in-resident, Francesco Siqueiros. Fresh work by the Los Angeles-based master printmaker will be the solo feature of the show that opens on Benson First Friday, November 5 with a public reception from 6-10pm. Siqueiros has been dedicated...
DESIGN
Middlebury Campus

Conjuring Spirits in “The Dreaming”

Words may not be able to describe how I feel about Kate Bush, but I can still try. A breakout star in Britain at age 19, Bush made her name with thematically sprawling concept albums and interpretive dance. By age thirty-five, she had abandoned fame and moved to the countryside to live in obscurity (until her 2005 comeback album “Aerial”). I got into her music the summer when I was 17, and I have never stopped listening. Bush has accompanied me through all of the growth and changes I’ve experienced since then, and over the years, I’ve always been able to come back to her songs and find new meaning in them.
CELEBRITIES
atchisonglobenow.com

To Worship in Spirit and in Truth

Many non-Catholics probably don’t know this, but there is a special ritual in our denomination for giving a church building a “promotion” to what is called a “consecrated church.” It doesn’t mean that other churches are not blessed and dedicated when they are built, but this is an additional blessing for certain churches that are recognized for their special meaning. Each year, the sisters at Mount St. Scholastica commemorate the date on which our monastery chapel (the small one with the carved choir stalls where we pray each day, not the big one where we have public events) got this special blessing. I’m thinking that you might be hard pressed to find anyone for whom the Dedication of Consecrated Churches is their favorite liturgical feast. Nevertheless, we celebrate it just as we do the feasts of important saints or events in the life of Jesus. Buildings matter. Sometimes they matter too much. Those who bomb a mosque or put swastikas on a synagogue see the building as a much larger symbol of a whole people and their beliefs. I recently saw a picture of the Denver Catholic cathedral with the words “Satan lives here” scrawled on the door, one of 100 attacks on Catholic churches in the U.S. this year.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Education#Art Museum#Decorative Art#Kindred Spirits#Black Box Press
Billboard

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

On Tuesday (Nov. 2), Parton shared an older image of the couple holding hands, though the photo seems to be edited to show Dean wearing a shirt from Parton's merch line. "Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!" the photo was captioned. The couple...
CELEBRITIES
dailypostathenian.com

Eternal Truth and the Holy Spirit

The study of the Holy Spirit or the lack of study is of great controversy in Christianity. This topic is one of the main issues that divides us as Christians. The Holy Spirit teaches through the word that we are to be united and yet we are truly divided. As with any teaching, there seems to be extremes on this issue. Some deny that the Holy Spirit works and is active today; others go the opposite direction to the extreme. The Bible contains certain truth in dealing with this subject. We must keep these truths in mind as we seek to understand the Holy Spirit and how He works today. If we fail to understand the truth as revealed in the Scriptures, then all types of interpretations can happen, not only about the Holy Spirit, but also any number of other doctrines.
RELIGION
thedowneylegend.com

Homecoming Spirit Week 2021

As she enters her last year of high school, Ariel Lara, 12, joins The Downey Legend with hopes to step out of her comfort zone, while also learning more about photography. After high school, Lara plans to go to Cerritos College and eventually Cal State Long Beach to earn her degrees in photography. After earning her degrees, she hopes to start her own photography business for runway fashion or magazines. Aside from photography, Lara also likes to spend her free time helping others and caring for her pet turtle Napoleon.
DOWNEY, CA
davidsonian.com

Rekindled Kindred Connection

Parents Weekend. Mom has come to visit. You are excited. You walk her around campus, show her where all your classes are, introduce her to your best friends, and take her to the soccer game. You decide to go out for a nice dinner at Kindred. The two of you sit down and order a $70 appetizer. You are having a casual conversation explaining the concept of Cutler to your mom when suddenly you are taken over by dread. Sheer horror runs through your body as the guy you hooked up with last weekend and his dad sit down at the table next to you. You feel paralyzed. You and the guy give each other an awkward nod.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Daily News Of Newburyport

In the Spirit: The gift of lament

“To everything there is a season,” so reads the famous scripture/poem found in Ecclesiastes 3. And here we are in this season of autumn in New England – a most beautiful time of year that brings leaf peepers and tourists chasing the foliage. This is also a season when we...
GEORGETOWN, MA
houstoniamag.com

Kindred Stories Shares Top Picks for National Book Month

Last month, Kindred Stories, a Black-woman-owned bookstore in Houston’s Third Ward neighborhood, opened its brick-and-mortar. Founded by New York native, Terri Hamm in an effort to amplify Black literary voices in the community, the shop has made a significant impact on locals with author talks by Clint Smith, Gabrielle Union, Jason Wilson and America’s auntie Tabitha Brown and many more.
HOUSTON, TX
ARTnews

A Collecting Category Emerges: How NFTs Took the Art World By Storm

Since the $69 million sale of Beeple’s Everydays: The First 5000 Days at Christie’s on March 11, a set of devoted collectors of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, has started to emerge. The mystery buyer of that record-setting digital artwork, the online sale of which made Beeple the third-highest-selling living artist, behind David Hockney and Jeff Koons, was soon after revealed to be Singapore-based crypto investor Vignesh Sundaresan, aka MetaKovan. Using his virtual pseudonym, the 32-year-old entrepreneur and founder of the Metapurse NFT project beat out Chinese tech billionaire Justin Sun, who took to Twitter to announce he’d lost the bid...
VISUAL ART
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Origin Story: Kindred Creative Kitchen

A multi-purpose kitchen in Bend, teaching chefs of all levels and ages the art of cooking. More than a school – It’s also a place for bakers to craft their wares to sell. This is Kindred Creative Kitchen’s origin story.
FOOD & DRINKS
thereader.com

Most Peculiar

Harvesting dreams for inspiration has served artists from the beginning, but never more than from the movements like the Dadaists, the Surrealists, and more recently, the Fantasy Realists. From actual visual dream images to subtle interpretive influences driving abstraction and narrative, the style covers a range of subject matter and medium.
OMAHA, NE
The Conversation U.S.

How AI is hijacking art history

People tend to rejoice in the disclosure of a secret. Or, at the very least, media outlets have come to realize that news of “mysteries solved” and “hidden treasures revealed” generate traffic and clicks. So I’m never surprised when I see AI-assisted revelations about famous masters’ works of art go viral. Over the past year alone, I’ve come across articles highlighting how artificial intelligence recovered a “secret” painting of a “lost lover” of Italian painter Modigliani, “brought to life” a “hidden Picasso nude”, “resurrected” Austrian painter Gustav Klimt’s destroyed works and “restored” portions of Rembrandt’s 1642 painting “The Night Watch.”...
MUSEUMS
thereader.com

Double Trouble

For artists inspired by the world outside their doors, the past couple of years have, unfortunately, offered a lot to consider. For painter John Stillmunks, the effects of COVID-19 have been front and center; for his son, the photographer and filmmaker Brock Stillmunks, it has encompassed life in New York City as affected by the instability of both the pandemic and divisive politics.
OMAHA, NE
CBS Baltimore

Matisse Center At Baltimore Museum of Art To Open Dec. 12

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new center dedicated to the study of French artist Henri Matisse is set to open at the Baltimore Museum of Art on Dec. 12. With more than 1,200 of the artist’s works in its holdings, the museum claims to have the largest public collection of Matisse’s paintings, drawings, prints and sculptures in the world. The 2,500-square-foot Ruth R. Marder Center for Matisse Studies includes a dedicated exhibit gallery; a library and study room for scholars and students; storage; and offices, the museum said. Artist Stanley Whitney created a set of three stained-glass windows for the space. To mark the opening...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy