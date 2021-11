We’re now in Week 3 of Michelle Young‘s journey to find love on ABC‘s The Bachelorette — and with Jamie telling Michelle that the men were questioning her authenticity last episode, it’s clear the drama is only getting started. We pick up the morning after the rose ceremony, with Michelle still bothered by her conversation with Jamie. But she puts her frustration aside to kick off the first group date and is joined by Top Gun: Maverick stars Glen Powell and Jay Ellis to help her put the men to the test. The first group date Martin, Lt, Olumide, Spencer, Clayton Peter, Will, Nayte, Joe, and Rick are all invited on the date, which takes place at Palm Springs Air Museum. The men quickly learn that they will be participating in naval aviator drills, competing to be chosen as the “maverick” of the day, who will get special alone time with Michelle.

