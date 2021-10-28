CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to detail framework he thinks can pass House, Senate: WaPo reporter

By MSNBC.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Post reporter Tyler Pager joins Morning Joe to discuss...

The Independent

House Democrats dig their heels in after Manchin outburst as Biden agenda remains in jeopardy

House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.“I believe that...
Washington Post

Did Trump and White House staff take measures to impede the defense of the Capitol? Our reporters tackle your questions.

On Sunday, The Washington Post published a three-part series about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and its aftermath. The investigative project, which is based on interviews with more than 230 people and thousands of pages of court documents and internal law enforcement records, makes clear that the violence that day was neither a spontaneous act nor a singular event.
MSNBC

DNC chair: I want Biden agenda passed before 2022 midterms

Speaking to Lawrence O’Donnell, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said he believes Democrats will emerge victorious in the governors races in Virginia and New Jersey. Harrison also said he is confident Democrats on the Hill will continue to work together to pass President Biden’s agenda.Nov. 2, 2021.
Fox News

FOX News Rundown EXTRA: Suburban Voters Are Fired Up. A Republican Senator Thinks He Knows Why.

All eyes are on Virginia’s Governor’s race. The outcome will have both statewide and national implications, and could also be a preview of next year’s Midterms. If former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe loses to Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin, political experts say it will be a suggestion that the GOP is once again gaining popularity in America’s suburbs. If true, that will hurt Democrats in future.
The Week

House progressives endorse Biden's pared-back spending framework, likely making passage 'when, not if'

Thursday was full of ups and down for President Biden, his agenda, and perhaps the success of a crucial climate change summit, starting with the president laying out a $1.8 trillion framework he said congressional Democrats could all support — and ending with the failure of House Democrats to give final approval to a separate bipartisan infrastructure bill.
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Framework Doesn’t Include Financial Data Reporting to IRS

A controversial policy to force banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions to send account data to the IRS isn’t part of the revamped tax-and-spend framework rolled out by the White House Thursday, according to an administration official. The Treasury Department argued the data would help better target efforts to...
The Week

Biden will reportedly announce spending framework deal before leaving for Europe

After weeks of roller-coaster negotiations over the Democrats' Build Back Better social spending program, President Biden will announce on Thursday a framework he believes will draw support from all Democrats, The Washington Post reported early Thursday, citing multiple people with knowledge of the situation. Biden will deliver remarks from the White House after traveling to Capitol Hill to speak with House Democrats, the Post reports, and before he heads off for a trip to Rome and a major climate change summit in Glasgow.
