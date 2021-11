Animal rescue charities and shelters have seen an increase in people disguising dogs that they acquired during lockdown as strays after failing to sell them online.Some people who have handed the dogs into rescue centres bought them online but were not told the truth about their origins or medical issues.Pet owners who no longer want their dogs are using websites such as Gumtree or Pets4Homes in an attempt to recoup the cost of purchasing the dogs in the first place.Ira Moss, founder of the charity All Dogs Matter, told The Independent: “We have noticed in the last couple of weeks...

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO