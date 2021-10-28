CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NAACP calls on athletes not to sign with Texas teams over voting, abortion laws

wbch.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- The NAACP on Thursday called on members of the NBA, WNBA, NFL, NHL and MLB to consider not signing with teams in Texas as a protest against several controversial laws passed recently in the state. In the two-page letter given first to ABC News, the NAACP...

wbch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Abortion Access Hurts Pro-Lifers’ Feelings, Texas Attorney Argues to Supreme Court

There is a bumper sticker slogan that’s popular among gun advocates: My rights don’t end where your feelings begin. You’ll find it at shooting ranges, Trump rallies, and all over Etsy, where it’s emblazoned on t-shirts, coffee mugs, lawn signs, and face masks. At the Supreme Court on Monday, Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone argued the opposite: Texans should not be allowed to exercise their constitutionally protected right to an abortion, he explained, because doing so might hurt someone’s feelings.  Over three hours, lawyers representing abortion providers, the state of Texas, and the federal government volleyed with the nine justices over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

US Supreme Court Questions How Controversial New Texas Abortion Law Is Enforced

WASHINGTON AND DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Supreme Court Justices fired-off numerous questions Monday, Nov. 1 about how the state’s controversial new abortion law is enforced. They did so during an oral argument involving two lawsuits against the State of Texas: one filed by abortion providers and the other by the U.S. Justice Department. The Texas Heartbeat Act, as it’s named, has prevented most abortions from being performed in the state since it took effect September 1. Unlike most laws, which are enforced by government officials, the Texas law, also known as SB 8, is up to private citizens to enforce by filing civil...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
The Atlantic

The Anti-abortion Movement Will Win Even If It Loses

For anti-abortion activists, Texas’s recent law, Senate Bill 8, must have seemed like magic—a way to stop abortion immediately, without the grind of constitutional litigation and its attendant legal fees. The law prohibits abortion when fetal cardiac activity can be detected, usually around the sixth week of pregnancy, but outsources enforcement to private citizens, who can collect at least $10,000 each time someone performs or “aids or abets” an abortion. Texas claims that this exotic structure insulated it from suit, and at first, the Supreme Court seemed to agree, letting the law go into effect without saying a word and then writing a pro forma order explaining that its hands were tied. For abortion foes, it must have all seemed too good to be true.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Supreme Court leans towards blocking Texas abortion law

A majority on the US Supreme Court appeared to be leaning Monday towards blocking a Texas bill that bans abortion after six weeks, the most restrictive law passed since abortion was made a constitutional right five decades ago. A previous bid by abortion providers to halt enforcement of the "Texas Heartbeat Act" had failed in the nation's highest court two months ago by a 5-4 margin. But two conservative justices appointed by former president Donald Trump -- Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett -- appeared inclined after two hours of oral arguments to join Chief Justice John Roberts and the three liberal justices in challenging the Texas law. Laws restricting abortion have been passed in multiple Republican-led states but struck down by the courts because they violated previous Supreme Court rulings that guaranteed the right to an abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, typically around 22 to 24 weeks.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Rangers#Abortion Rights#American Football#Nhl#Abc News#Naacp National#Black And Brown#Department Of Justice#Republicans#Democrats
Fox News

Abortion backers at Supreme Court are aiming for Roe v. Wade 'Part 2' in Texas, Stephen Miller warns

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in two pivotal abortion cases regarding the landmark Texas law S.B. 8 on Monday. A lawyer and a former advisor to President Trump, working with America First Legal, argued that the cases center on the question of whether or not Texans have the democratic right to make their own laws and warned that the Department of Justice and abortion activists are aiming to bring about a monumental change in the law that would equate to Roe v. Wade "part 2."
TEXAS STATE
wbch.com

Justices take up Texas abortion law in fast-tracked hearing

(NEW YORK) -- Exactly two months after allowing Texas to impose a near-total ban on abortions, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday was taking a closer look at the groundbreaking state law deliberately designed by its sponsors to evade constitutional review in federal court. SB8, which outlaws most abortions after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
GATOR 99.5

NAACP to Pro Athletes – Don’t Sign with Texas Teams

Just like there is an alleged separation between church and state when it comes to governing this great nation of ours there was once a separation between politics and sports. We used sports as a diversion from the conflicts often brought about by political actions and policies. That time is...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Kavanaugh flags a major catch in Texas anti-abortion law for conservative gun owners

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the most recent additions to the Court’s conservative majority, hinted on Monday that he questioned the precedent that would be set by allowing a Texas law banning abortions after six weeks to stand.At issue is a provision in the law that seeks to go around language barring the state from enforcing the abortion ban, and instead relying on lawsuits filed by private citizens to act as an enforcement measure.Critics of the law have suggested that the language could lead to all kinds of attempts to curtail rights guaranteed by the US Constitution...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

How Justice Kavanaugh may have upended the Texas abortion ban with one simple question

The Supreme Court on Monday is taking up two challenges to the Texas law that has all but stopped abortions in the state. Ken Dilanian, Joyce Vance, and Kim Wehle discuss how Justice Brett Kavanaugh displayed how the unique structure of the Texas abortion law could be used to bypass constitutional rights like freedom of religion and the 2nd amendment with one single question. Nov. 1, 2021.
TEXAS STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Shark Attack Leads to Criminal Charges

Normally you wouldn't think about shark attacks taking place in Oklahoma, but that's exactly what happened in OKC. Jailers at the Oklahoma County Detention Center in OKC have been charged with abuse and cruelty for subjecting inmates to the sonic torture of "Baby Shark" played on a never-ending loop. Talk...
OKLAHOMA STATE

