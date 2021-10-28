CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone review – 20 years on, it’s a nostalgic spectacular

By Peter Bradshaw
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first film in the franchise is re-released into a very different world – but it’s as entertaining and exhilarating as ever. The very first Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s...

DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
CinemaBlend

After Getting Sorted Into Gryffindor, Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Commits His Adorable Dog To The House

The Harry Potter franchise has been entertaining audiences for decades, starting with J.K. Rowlings’ beloved novels, and eventually expanding to movies, theme parks, and even stage plays. The cast of the original eight movies grew up in front of our eyes, including Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton. And after getting sorted into Gryffindor, Felton committed his adorable dog to the same Hogwarts House.
IndieWire

Brian Cox Slams Johnny Depp and More in Brutally Honest Memoir — Where to Pre-Order the Book

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Brian Cox is getting brutally honest in his upcoming memoir, “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.” In the autobiography, slated for release on January 18, Cox shares his thoughts on several former co-stars and colleagues, including Johnny Depp, David Bowie, Ed Norton, Keanu Reeves, and more. The 75-year-old actor also delivers a scathing critique of Quentin Tarantino, and heartwarming words about Alan Rickman, whom...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Griffiths
Person
Richard Harris
Person
Alan Rickman
Person
John Hurt
E! News

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Reflects on Son's Health Journey in "Emotional" Post

Watch: "Harry Potter" 18 Years Later: E! News Rewind. Jessie Cave can't believe how far her family has come. One year ago this week, the Harry Potter star welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Abraham "Bam" Benjamin after what she described as a "slightly extreme" birth. Two months later, the actress' newborn was hospitalized with COVID-19 and released days later.
thefocus.news

Cath Kidston's doing a collab with Harry Potter, here's everything we know

Cath Kidston’s upcoming collection is set to be collaboration with the wizarding world of Harry Potter – Potterheads, prepare to splash the cash. The British label is the latest brand to try their hand at Harry Potter merch; Primark, Lego, and even Claire’s have all released goods inspired by the fantasy series, but Cath Kidston’s will feature their signature illustrative style.
ETOnline.com

The Funko Pop! Harry Potter Advent Calendar Is So Cute -- and It's On Sale

Muggles have something to celebrate this holiday season! This Christmas, you can finally party like your favorite wizard thanks to Funko Pop!'s Harry Potter Advent Calendar. The Wizarding World-themed advent calendar is as cute and filled with holiday magic as you'd expect -- complete with 24 Pocket Pop surprises that each embody different characters from the beloved book and film series, including: Harry, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasely, Hagrid, Luna, Dumbledore, Snape and Dobby (yes, even Dobby the house elf), among many others that make unique keepsakes.
Android Central

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition hands-on: There's no magic here

My family is obsessed with the world of Harry Potter. I went through the first four books in a week back when I was a teenager, and lined up at a local bookstore to pick up Order of the Phoenix on launch day. I was so eager to get started that I read the first 100 pages at the bookstore itself (I wasn't the only one), and I did the same for the following books in the series.
case.edu

Harry Potter trivia night

Students are invited to attend a Harry Potter trivia night Saturday, Oct. 30, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Thwing Center atrium. Attendees are invited to dress up in Harry Potter attire. There will be face painting and a prize for the winning trivia team. Tickets are $5 and...
chatelaine.com

Check Out Le Creuset’s New Harry Potter Collection

Bring the Wizarding World into your kitchen with the new Harry Potter x Le Creuset collection. Potterheads can brew up delicious potions with cast iron, stoneware, tools and textiles featuring designs inspired by characters and magical objects in Harry Potter. This limited-edition line is available now at lecreuset.ca or at Le Creuset boutiques across Canada. (One caveat: Some of these are so popular that they’ve already sold out!) Have a look at the spellbinding collection below.
northcountrynow.com

Harry Potter gang enjoys Potsdam's Fright Night

Harry Potter fans from Norwood dress up for Fright Night in Potsdam Oct. 28, sponsored by the Potsdam Chamber of Commerce. Clockwise from top, Heather and Xavier Valyou, Khloe Deshane and Ayden Dishaw. NCNow photo.
wfft.com

Harry Potter Halloween House

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -- A Des Moines couple has transformed their home into a Harry Potter fan's dream. Sandy and John Selby turned their garage and front yard into a haunted Hogwarts. The couple has been putting on a massive Halloween display at their home on the northeast side...
