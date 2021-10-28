Notebook Primer: John Carpenter

Released in 1978, George A. Romero's "Martin" follows a young man, played by John Amplas, who thinks he is a vampire. Martin doesn't have any vampiric powers, so instead, he stalks around drugging women, cutting them with a razor blade, and then drinking their blood. Eventually, Martin decides to start preying on criminals – but his lifestyle is further complicated when he falls in love with a housewife. Second Sight Films is restoring "Martin" for a new 4K release, but that's not the only "Martin" news. Michael Gornick, the film's cinematographer, has revealed on social media that Romero's rarely-seen three-and-a-half-hour director's cut of the film has just...
