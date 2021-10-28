CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notebook Primer: John Carpenter

The Notebook Primer introduces readers to some of the most important figures, films, genres, and movements in film history.The Fog“I always try to partially copy movies and partially copy reality.”—John Carpenter...

WOMI Owensboro

When You’ll Hear the Bowling Green, Kentucky References in John Carpenter’s ‘The Fog’ and ‘Halloween’

One of my favorite parts of Halloween wouldn't exactly resonate around the rest of the country. That's because it's hyper-local. When I was a freshman at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green in the fall of 1984, we would go to Downing University Center almost every Friday night to watch movies in the big theater. Among them were John Carpenter's The Fog and Halloween.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
floodmagazine.com

John Carpenter Finds Joy in Soundtracking the Gore of “Halloween Kills”

When John Carpenter answers his phone, it’s a late morning where he is, in “beautiful Hollywood, California,” as he puts it, just hours before the 2021-22 NBA season kicks off. Both of his favorite teams, the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks, are playing tonight. He’s looking forward to the games rather than back at the recent theatrical and streaming release of Halloween Kills, the long-awaited middle section in David Gordon Green’s trilogy reboot of the series. Carpenter talks blissfully, his voice ringing in with a type of chill softness earned from decades of working relentlessly. The specter of that work still follows him—in film as well as in music.
MOVIES
Sonic State

John Carpenter's Horror And Sci-Fi Playlist

John Carpenter has collated a Freak Zone Playlist of his favourite Horror and Sci-Fi tracks for the BBC Radio 6 show hosted by Stuart Maconie. Tracks include his own music as well as those of John Williams, Hans Zimmer, and Mike Oldfield. Here are the details from the programme page:
CELEBRITIES
thepostathens.com

John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing’ is scarier now than when it released nearly 40 years ago

The Thing was initially misunderstood by both audiences and critics, who saw it as nothing more than an excuse for needless gore and violence. Legendary film critic Roger Ebert, at the time, even went as far to call it “a great barf bag movie” and to say that “...this material has been done before, and better…” Thus, it went on to be a failure, both financially and critically.
MOVIES
Collider

John Carpenter's 'Halloween' Gets New Glow in the Dark Variant Poster by Tyler Stout and Grey Matter Art

Fans of John Carpenter's Halloween received an early treat back in April when Grey Matter Art released a stunning limited edition poster by artist Tyler Stout. Now, just in time for Michael Myers' big day, Grey Matter Art is releasing a new Glow in the Dark Variant, which goes on sale in the GMA Shop at 1pm ET on October 31st. Make a calendar event if you want it, because this limited edition variant is sure to sell out fast!
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Exorcist’ and ‘Frankenstein’ Top John Carpenter’s Favorite Halloween Films

Director John Carpenter has directed some of the most iconic horror films of all time. In fact, his 1978 feature “Halloween” is as synonymous with the spooky season as trick or treating. But what movies is Carpenter planning to watch this Halloween? Le Cinema Club, a curated streaming platform that screens one movie a week for free recently saw the Master of Horror send them a list of his five favorite horror films and it’s a rogue’s gallery of some of the best in the genre. The list is comprised of Terence Fisher’s 1959 version of “The Mummy” starring Peter Cushing, William...
MOVIES
metalinjection

Two Minutes To Late Night Posts Very Metal JOHN CARPENTER Covers Medley

Two Minutes To Late Night host and multi-instrumentalist Jordan "Gwarsenio Hall" Olds is here to celebrate Halloween with a very metal John Carpenter covers medley. It's a really good one with equally entertaining video editing by Drew Kaufman, and a fitting way to celebrate the holiday. "A fitting tribute to...
MUSIC
92.9 NIN

45 Years Ago: ‘Assault on Precinct 13′ Launches John Carpenter’s Career

John Carpenter's career started not with a bang but a growl. Assault on Precinct 13, released on Nov. 3, 1976, wasn't his first film to appear in theaters. Dark Star, a goofy space comedy he made with Dan O'Bannon when the two were film students at USC in the early '70s, got there first, but it was the movie that announced his presence to the wider world. And in doing so it contained all the elements that would define his best work: sterling technical chops, a tough-minded approach to screen violence and a wicked sense of humor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rottentomatoes.com

Original Scream Star Skeet Ulrich Hopes New Film Will Honor Wes Craven

Twenty-five years ago, Skeet Ulrich was one of a group of young actors who – under the stewardship of a fresh screenwriter named Kevin Williamson and veteran director Wes Craven – would help change horror cinema forever. In Scream, the groundbreaking meta slasher that turned the genre on its head...
MOVIES
Collider

John Carpenter’s 'Halloween' Gets a Chilling New Poster by Matt Ferguson and Vice Press

In a few days, Vice Press is going to put some special edition Halloween posters on sale that will drive Michael Myers fans wild. These special illustrated posters will come in both standard edition and variant edition formats. This printing is a limited run, meaning that once they sell out, they're gone for good. So if you're worried about missing out, you might want to stay on top of this.
MOVIES
13 WHAM

IndieWire

A Classic Movie Lover’s Guide to Favorite Old Hollywood Films and Gifts

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The glamour of Old Hollywood is timeless, but the holiday season is a great time to purchase one of these classic film-themed gifts. In addition to curating broadcast lineups of the greatest films of all time (from one of the largest film libraries in the world), Turner Classic Movies has also curated a wide variety of gifts for the classic film fan in your...
MOVIES
imdb.com

The Director's Cut Of George Romero's Vampire Movie Martin Has Been Found

Released in 1978, George A. Romero's "Martin" follows a young man, played by John Amplas, who thinks he is a vampire. Martin doesn't have any vampiric powers, so instead, he stalks around drugging women, cutting them with a razor blade, and then drinking their blood. Eventually, Martin decides to start preying on criminals – but his lifestyle is further complicated when he falls in love with a housewife. Second Sight Films is restoring "Martin" for a new 4K release, but that's not the only "Martin" news. Michael Gornick, the film's cinematographer, has revealed on social media that Romero's rarely-seen three-and-a-half-hour director's cut of the film has just...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

