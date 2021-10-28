Skeet Ulrich Thought ‘Scream’ Was a ‘Very Serious Documentary About Two Killers’ Before Filming

From Drew Barrymore’s sweater to the original Ghostface outfit. When Scream came out in 1996, it brought slasher movies back to life while simultaneously changing everything we knew about the horror genre. The movie was praised by critics and earned $173 million worldwide, inspiring numerous copycat films and spawning an entire franchise, including a fifth installment, which is coming out in 2022. Twenty-five years later, Scream still holds up, thanks to the genius of director Wes Craven, Kevin Williamson’s witty dialogue, and a talented cast that starred Drew Barrymore, Neve Campbell, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, and more.
