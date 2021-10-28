Skeet Ulrich Thought ‘Scream’ Was a ‘Very Serious Documentary About Two Killers’ Before Filming

"What is my job? Capture images that say something about humanity." Dogwoof has revealed an official promo trailer for the documentary film McCurry: The Pursuit of Color, which is premiering at the DOC NYC Film Festival this month. For the first time, celebrated American photographer Steve McCurry opens up about the stories behind his iconic images and reflects on the defining moments of his extraordinary life and 40-year career. The fall of the Berlin Wall, climate change, the war in Afghanistan, McCurry has shot it all. A reflection on both his many professional accomplishments and the obstacles he faced on a personal level throughout his life. Those vulnerabilities are what set him on a path to greatness. This new doc film "celebrates the fantastic 40+ year career of a very private man who in his own words, describes himself as a visual storyteller and an artist. Wandering the planet turning the world into an art form, McCurry insatiable pursuit of color aims to showcase human resilience and the beauty and diversity of the world that surrounds us." Yes I will definitely be watching it as soon as I can. Doc films about photographers are always my jam.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO