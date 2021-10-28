CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Current Debate: The Style and Substance of Villeneuve’s "Dune"

By The Hollywood Reporter
After Alejandro Jodorowsky’s aborted 1970s project, David Lynch’s (unfairly) reviled 1984 version, and a 2000 miniseries best remembered for its outrageous costumes, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is the latest attempt at...

Collider

How to Watch 'Dune': Is Denis Villeneuve's Sci-Fi Epic Streaming or in Theaters?

October 22 marks the release of the highly anticipated sci-fi film Dune. Co-written and directed by Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve, this movie will adapt Frank Herbert’s beloved sci-fi novel Dune--or rather it will adapt the first half since the novel is over 600 pages. This new...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Dune’ vs. ‘Dune’: Why David Lynch’s Version Is a Lot More Fun Than Denis Villeneuve’s

Hear me out on this: David Lynch’s “Dune” is a lot of fun — and, compared to the self-serious posturing of Denis Villeneuve’s new version, it’s a ridiculous blast.  For years, the popular assumption has been that Lynch’s 1984 version got “Dune” wrong, while the hype surrounding Denis Villeneuve’s own adaptation is that he got it right. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Villeneuve said that he approached the seemingly cursed endeavor of bringing Frank Herbert’s 1965 space epic to the big screen, it was “about the book, the book, the book.” (Emphasis his, apparently.) He added that...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Can Denis Villeneuve’s Pricey ‘Dune’ Avoid the Box Office Fate of David Lynch’s 1984 Bomb?

Blockbuster adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel hits theaters and HBO Max this weekend. In 1984, David Lynch attempted to adapt Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic “Dune” — only for his film to become a financial and critical bomb. Now Denis Villeneuve is attempting to avoid a similar fate as Warner Bros. releases his $165 million-budgeted adaptation of the sci-fi novel on 4,100-plus screens and HBO Max this weekend.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Dune Scene Denis Villeneuve Had To Cut That’s ‘Still Painful’ To Him

The title card on Denis Villeneuve’s new masterpiece says “Dune: Part One.” So he makes it very clear that Dune is meant to be the beginning of a story that he hopes to continue… possibly with a sequel, and possibly with a trilogy (if this first movie does as well as ticket presales suggest it might). Frank Herbert’s seminal novel certainly has plenty of story left to share, and as it turns out, there was one sequence in Dune that Villeneuve had to cut from this first installment, to the heartbreak of himself and actor Josh Brolin. He tells the story in the clip above.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Why Dune’s Denis Villeneuve Doesn’t Think David Lynch Would Want To Discuss The Film With Him

After much waiting, the highly anticipated sci-fi adventure Dune has finally arrived in theaters, and on HBO Max. Denis Villenueve's epic had a great opening night and is positioned to do well at the box office. Though the movie is off to a nice start, its positive buzz was far from a sure thing, especially since David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation is considered by fans to be lackluster. Interestingly, Villeneuve doesn't think Lynch would be open to discussing their respective takes on the novel.
MOVIES
Daily Herald

Denis Villeneuve's dreams of 'Dune' reach the big screen

It was the eyes that drew Denis Villeneuve to "Dune." Long before he'd decided to become a filmmaker, he was just a teenager browsing a bookstore when he spotted the cover of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel. But it wasn't a hard sell for the biology obsessed 14-year-old who had already learned that science fiction was a way to dream on a grand scale.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Dune: Part Two’ Is Official: Denis Villeneuve’s Sequel Set at Warner Bros. with Theatrical Release

Denis Villeneuve will finally get to fulfill his two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel “Dune.” Following an opening weekend at the box office of $41 million-plus stateside, Legendary Entertainment has officially given the greenlight to “Dune: Part Two.” That’s great news for fans of the first film, which opened on October 22, because it begins with the title card “Dune: Part One” and ends on a cliffhanger as Paul Atreides joins the Freman at the film’s end to bring peace to the desert planet of Arrakis. Warner Bros. will release “Dune: Part 2” in theaters October 20, 2023. Per Deadline: “We...
MOVIES
cgmagonline.com

Villeneuve’s Dune Delivers at Box Office, But Fans Will Never See a ‘Director’s Cut’

Fans and critics are concerned about Dune and its feature length, but the director confirms it’s what he wanted. One of the most anticipated sci-fi flicks, Dune, was featured at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)and was met with a great response from the audiences who made it to the festival. The film has recently been released for the public in theatres on October 22, 2021. It was also made available on HBO Max for those who wanted to view the film at home due to COVID-19 restrictions in various cities. It’s amazing to see how the entertainment world is slowly recovering from the pandemic as the box office numbers for Dune were astounding. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie has made over $41 million dollars domestically and over $200 million dollars worldwide.
MOVIES
Space.com

'Dune' review: Denis Villeneuve's brings a sci-fi classic back to the big screen

Spoilers…but then if you don't know the story of "Dune" already, go to your local library and read it, immediately. For nearly five years, when Legendary Entertainment acquired the rights for "Dune" in November 2016 and Denis Villeneuve was eyed for the project, we've waited patiently to see the fruits of his labor. What could the visionary director who gave us the edge-of-seat "Sicario," the enthralling "Arrival" and the masterpiece that is "Blade Runner 2049" create from Frank Herbert's source novel? And now we know.
MOVIES
cuindependent.com

Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” is a sprawling, beautiful slow burn almost worth the wait

No director in Hollywood right now was more suited for the impossible task of adapting “Dune,” Frank Herbert’s landmark sci-fi franchise, than Denis Villeneuve. From the mystique of the first-contact film “Arrival” to the iconic cyberpunk aesthetics of “Blade Runner 2049,” the French-Canadian director’s talent for sci-fi worldbuilding was already well-proven at the box office.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Dune review – Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic gets off to an electrifying start

For years, it seemed that the greatest film ever to come from Frank Herbert’s quasi-biblical 1960s sci-fi novel Dune would be a 2013 documentary about the failure to make a great film out of Herbert’s novel. In Jodorowsky’s Dune, director Frank Pavich documented the Chilean-French maverick’s unhinged (and ultimately abortive) effort to mount a screen adaptation with a projected 14-hour running time, featuring a starring role for Salvador Dalí and a burning giraffe. Really.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Dune: What Fans Are Saying About Denis Villeneuve’s Latest Sci-Fi Movie

Finally, the spice is flowing. After a long-awaited anticipation for the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction novel Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s movie is here, and it’s come in with sandworms a blazing. It’s often been said that Dune was an impossible world to bring to screen given all its details and ambition, but now that the movie has hit theaters and HBO Max, we finally have a consensus to whether the movie not only pleased fans of the book, but film fans who were delving into this mythology for the first time.
MOVIES
Esquire

How Denis Villeneuve's Dune Differs From Frank Herbert's Book

Ever since the tender age of fourteen, director Denis Villeneuve has dreamed about adapting Frank Herbert’s Dune for the big screen. With decades to think about it, he landed at a simple imperative: stick to the source material. (Or so the legend goes.) And when he finally got his chance to get the story right for live-action, he stuck with it. “When you adapt, it’s an act of vandalism,” Villeneuve told Den of Geek this year. “You will change things. But from the beginning, I said to the crew, to the studio, to the actors: ‘The bible is the book. We will, as much as possible, stay as close as possible to the book.’ I want people who love the book to feel like we put a camera in their minds.”
MOVIES
film-book.com

DUNE: PART TWO (2023): Denis Villeneuve’s Sequel Film Greenlighted by Warner Bros. & Legendary

The sequel to Dune: Part One has been given the greenlight by Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures. Dubbed Dune: Part Two, the film will hit movie theaters on October 20, 2023. This will be an exclusive theatrical release this time around, meaning it will not be released coterminous on HBO Max like Dune: Part One. With Dune so well at the United States box office over the weekend, this news was inevitable.
MOVIES

