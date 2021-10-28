CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgina Campbell

imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgina Campbell is an actress, known for...

www.imdb.com

Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
E! News

Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean Has Social Media in a Frenzy

Watch: Dolly Parton Reacts to All Those Dolly Parton Tributes. Dolly Parton sent social media into a frenzy when she dedicated her latest post to her longtime love, Carl Dean, who she has famously kept very private. "Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does," the 75-year-old wrote. Dolly shared a throwback photo of her husband holding her hand as they looked toward the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Will Smith ‘Fell in Love’ With His ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ Costar Stockard Channing

Going method. In Will Smith’s forthcoming Will memoir, he’s getting candid about his past and current relationships. During the 53-year-old King Richard star’s first marriage to ex-wife Sheree Zampino — with whom he shares 28-year-old son Trey — the Pennsylvania native claimed he “fell in love” with Stockard Channing while they worked together on Six Degrees of Separation in 1993.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Georgina Campbell
People

Bruce Willis Is Unrecognizable in Halloween Costume Alongside Daughters Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7

Bruce Willis got into character for Halloween this year. The actor's wife Emma Heming Willis shared photos from their holiday weekend on Instagram Monday, showing their two daughters smiling as Bruce, 66, stood behind them wearing a life-like mask. Daughters Mabel Ray, 9, and Evelyn Penn, 7, showed off their costumes, a Harley Quinn jokester and an inflatable unicorn, respectively.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
CELEBRITIES
Black Mirror#Broadchurch#Murdered By My Boyfriend
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

Whitney Way Thore Spills Secret ‘MBFFL’ Season 10 Spoilers

My Big Fat Fabulous Life just wrapped Season 9 on Tuesday night, and already Whitney Way Thore is trying to spill the deets on what happened when the cameras stopped. Just a day after the finale aired, the celeb shared a post on her Instagram. She could not wait for fans to know the rest of the Season 9 story.
TV SERIES
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie takes back sole custody of the children

They’ve had it all, including six natural and adopted children, yet Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seem destined for an endless war. The court confirmed to Angelina Jolie full custody of the six children she shares with Brad Pitt. The Hollywood actor thus suffers yet another legal defeat in the never-ending war for custody, which the two ex-spouses have been waging for years, that is since the divorce in 2016. Pitt had filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of California in September, which however he rejected it.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Entertainment
Celebrities
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
E! News

See Terry Bradshaw React to Daughter Rachel's Decision to Freeze Her Eggs

Watch: Rachel Bradshaw Considers Freezing Her Eggs. Terry Bradshaw may be getting his wish after all. The NFL legend has been vocal about wanting more grandchildren, and on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, his daughter Rachel Bradshaw announces some promising news. As the above sneak peek clip shows,...
NFL
Variety

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon to Star in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Movie

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon will star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic “Oppenheimer,” a drama about the development of the atomic bomb. It is not clear who Downey Jr. and Damon will be playing in the film. Nolan is assembling a star-studded cast, one that includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife Katherine. Oppenheimer, a physicist who was integral to the Manhattan Project, is known as the father of the atomic bomb. Though exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the story is expected to dramatize the creation of the...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle's beachfront wedding with ex-husband – unearthed photo and details

In 2018, Meghan Markle became one of the first divorcée's to marry into the British royal family when she tied the knot with Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex – who now lives in Montecito with her husband and their children Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor – was formerly married to film producer Trevor Engelson from 2010 to 2013. Details of Meghan and Harry's wedding day are well-known, from her Givenchy wedding dress to their beautiful ceremony at Windsor Castle, but the same cannot be said of her first wedding. Keep scrolling to see everything we know about Duchess Meghan's former husband...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Shades Parents With Snarky Response

Former Counting On star Joy-Anna Forsyth isn’t holding back! The Duggar daughter is seemingly throwing shade at her parents in response to a fan’s question. While she typically stays neutral and doesn’t publicly say anything negative about Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, that’s not the case this time. So, what did Joy-Anna say, and why was it directed toward her parents?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Benedict Cumberbatch on the Link Between Jane Campion and ‘Doctor Strange’

Over the past decade, one that has found Benedict Cumberbatch catapulting from global stardom as Sherlock Holmes to Doctor Strange, his personal edict has changed.  “It used to be just about challenging expectations and trying to do something unconventional to keep myself fresh, because of the amount of exposure I’ve had,” he said in a recent interview with IndieWire. “I didn’t want to keep turning up as fast-talking posh English people. That used to be the main driver. But now it’s much more about the people I get to work with.” One of those people is Jane Campion, the director of “The...
MOVIES

