Elite Renewed for Season 6, Ahead of Season 5 Premiere; Short Stories Also Returning With 3 Holiday Episodes

By Vlada Gelman
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Netflix just can’t get enough of Elite. The streamer announced Thursday that it has renewed the Spanish-language teen drama for Season...

