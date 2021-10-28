Elite Renewed for Season 6, Ahead of Season 5 Premiere; Short Stories Also Returning With 3 Holiday Episodes

HBO's pickup of the acclaimed Jesse Armstrong-created series isn't surprising after the show returned last week for Season 3 with a series-high viewership. “With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO Programming. “This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead.”
