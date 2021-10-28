Elite Renewed for Season 6, Ahead of Season 5 Premiere; Short Stories Also Returning With 3 Holiday Episodes

Want to get the Blue Bloods season 12 episode 5 return date at CBS, or more news on what lies ahead? We’ve got a few different things to talk through here. So where do we begin? It feels like the best thing to do is simply note that, unfortunately, there is no new episode on the air next week. What gives with that? The network is currently planning to air repeats of all of their Friday shows for the first time all season. It doesn’t feel like there is some dramatic reason for the decision other than that they are just trying to save new episodes for a key sweeps period. Also, they gotta give the producers time to make more episodes behind the scenes! Isn’t that as important as anything?

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO