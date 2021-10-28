CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Love Is Eternal: See Photos of Angelina Jolie and Her Kids on Every Eternals Red Carpet

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk about a super family night! Angelina Jolie attended the U.K. Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals in London on Oct. 27 and was joined by five...

www.imdb.com

d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie takes back sole custody of the children

They’ve had it all, including six natural and adopted children, yet Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seem destined for an endless war. The court confirmed to Angelina Jolie full custody of the six children she shares with Brad Pitt. The Hollywood actor thus suffers yet another legal defeat in the never-ending war for custody, which the two ex-spouses have been waging for years, that is since the divorce in 2016. Pitt had filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of California in September, which however he rejected it.
Elle

Salma Hayek's 14-Year-Old Daughter Walked The Eternals Red Carpet In A Saint Laurent Dress

Salma Hayek's version of Bring Your Daughter to Work Day is arguably a bit more exciting than your average office party. The Eternals actress invited her teenage daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, to walk the red carpet with her and the rest of the cast—including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, and Lauren Ridloff—ahead of the much-anticipated world premiere in Los Angeles. The 14-year-old has clearly inherited her mother's sense of style: She stepped out in a ruffled black-and-white polka-dot mini-dress by Saint Laurent, while Hayek stunned in a plunging black-and-gold Gucci gown.
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
Elle

Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Came Dressed to Make a Statement at the London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

Angelina Jolie and five of her six kids gave the world a sartorial treat tonight when they all stepped out together at the London Eternals premiere. Jolie led the pack in a black and white Valentino haute couture dress. Sixteen-year-old Zahara added a pop of color in her yellow mini dress. The boys—20-year-old Maddox in glasses and a gray suit, and 13-year-old Knox in all black—wore dark colors. Fifteen-year-old Shiloh wore a black and white print dress, and 13-year-old Vivienne opted for a white dress. Everyone looked incredible. All that was missing was 17-year-old Pax this time.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Angelina Jolie Brings Back Her 2000s Red Carpet Style in a Ruched Little Black Dress & Strappy Sandals

Angelina Jolie brought trends of the early 2000s to her photocall for “Eternals” this morning. Taking place during the Rome Film Festival in Italy, the leading lady posed alongside her co-stars in a strapless little black dress from Dolce & Gabbana; the silhouette included a sweetheart neckline, ruched bodice and a silky leather-like structure for a twist on the throwback slip dress trend. Slip dresses and tube dresses, along with other trends like headscarves and Jolie’s strappy black sandals, are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early aughts; the effortlessly chic silhouettes are favorited this year already by Rihanna,...
#Carpet#Oscar Winner
International Business Times

Angelina Jolie Stuns In Silver Gown At 'Eternals' Rome Premiere With Shiloh, Zahara [Photo]

Angelina Jolie and her daughters Zahara and Shiloh went glam at the recent Italy premiere of "Eternals." Jolie, 46, graced the red carpet of the "Eternals" premiere at the Rome Film Fest 2021 in Rome Sunday where she stunned in a strapless custom Atelier Versace platinum gown that was crafted from heritage metal mesh, E! News reported. She accessorized with large silver earrings and wore her long brunette locks down and straight.
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Angelina Jolie At Rome, Italy Eternals Premiere

Actress Angelina Jolie stepped out in style at the red carpet premiere for Eternals in Rome, Italy at the Film Fest! Did she look amazing or what? Something about wearing silver just says, yes I have arrived! She wore a strapless metallic gown completing her look with sleek straight hair and just a bit of jewelry, love it! She along with her family and the casts all looked great but Angelia really stood out at the premiere and she was styled to the nines!
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Eternals: Angelina Jolie Teases Deeper Avengers History

Eternals is finally hitting theaters next week, and it will feature a star-studded cast of MCU newcomers, including Angelina Jolie. Originally, Jolie was only meant to have a cameo in the Marvel film, but her role as Thena the Eternal expanded. With the ability to manifest weapons with her hands, Thena is now one of the many powerful beings in the MCU. The Eternals were not allowed to interfere when Thanos threatened Earth, but there have been some hints that the immortal beings have had encounters with the Avengers in the past. During a recent chat with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Jolie teased a possible history with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Celebrities
heroichollywood.com

Angelina Jolie Explains What Drew Her To Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

Angelina Jolie went into detail about why she decided to join the MCU as Thena for Eternals. Over the years, Angelina Jolie has been on the radar of fans for many superhero roles, like Catwoman for instance. Now, moviegoers will finally get a chance to see Jolie suit up as a superhero under Chloe Zhao’s direction in Eternals.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Angelina Jolie held costume party for Eternals cast

Angelina Jolie threw a Halloween costume party for the 'Eternals' cast. The 46-year-old actress donned a giraffe outfit and "black heels" when she hosted a party two years ago when the star-studded cast were shooting the movie in the Canary Islands. Lia McHugh revealed: "It was a pre-COVID celebration. It...
Cinema Blend

Angelina Jolie Says Making Eternals Was ‘Therapeutic,’ Allowing Her To Engage With Past Struggles

In Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, Thena – the heroine played by Angelina Jolie – must deal with some notable issues. Without giving too much away, she has a condition that results in her becoming overwhelmed by the thousands of years of memories in her mind, and it leads to stints when she is utterly out of control. It creates a key duality in the character, as she has very dynamic strengths and weaknesses, and it was material that the actor ended up deeply appreciating on a personal and therapeutic level.
The Sanford Herald

Angelina Jolie on Eternals diversity: 'This is how it always should have been'

Angelina Jolie says the diversity in the 'Eternals' cast is "how it always should have been". The 46-year-old actress - who plays Thena in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster - appears as part of a superhero ensemble featuring queer characters, people of colour and deaf actress Lauren Ridloff. Thank you for...

