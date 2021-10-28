This Love Is Eternal: See Photos of Angelina Jolie and Her Kids on Every Eternals Red Carpet

Eternals is finally hitting theaters next week, and it will feature a star-studded cast of MCU newcomers, including Angelina Jolie. Originally, Jolie was only meant to have a cameo in the Marvel film, but her role as Thena the Eternal expanded. With the ability to manifest weapons with her hands, Thena is now one of the many powerful beings in the MCU. The Eternals were not allowed to interfere when Thanos threatened Earth, but there have been some hints that the immortal beings have had encounters with the Avengers in the past. During a recent chat with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Jolie teased a possible history with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

