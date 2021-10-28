CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘A Hero’ Trailer: Asghar Farhadi Could Win His Third Oscar for Best International Feature

By Zack Sharf
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsghar Farhadi is back and in top form with “A Hero,” which premiered to rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival over the summer. The filmmaker was awarded the Grand Prix...

