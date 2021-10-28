CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

CBS News Shakes Up Talent Relations Ahead of Contract Talks With Top Anchors

By Brian Steinberg
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS News is recalibrating its talent relations efforts as it faces key contract-renewal talks next year with Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell,...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

Rumors surround CBS news anchor Norah O'Donnell

These rumors were bound to start sooner or later, but the buzz surrounding CBS lead news anchor Norah O’Donnell’s future is starting to get louder. There are three good reasons why O’Donnell may be on slippery footing as the face of CBS News. Her newscast, “The CBS Evening News,” is...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Rachel Maddow, Robin Roberts and Other TV Anchors Are Pivoting to Compete in the Streaming Wars

The job of the modern TV-news anchor may have less to do with TV as information junkies get their fixes and facts from a wider array of media venues. The days of watching a popular anchor like Dan Rather solely on a broadcast program like venerable “CBS Evening News” are quickly fading. The rise of streaming video has created new opportunities for journalists and the venues they fill with content. With that in mind, Endeavor’s WME talent agency, one of the industry’s largest, is giving new thought to how to serve a wide array of clients that include ABC News’ Robin...
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Report: CBS Evening News May Make Anchor Change

The New York Post is reporting that Norah O’Donnell is “in danger of losing the top spot at CBS Evening News.”. The Post’s Alexandra Steigrad writes: “The 47-year-old news anchor—who muscled her way into the evening slot in 2019 as she fled a reportedly strained relationship with co-host Gayle King on CBS This Morning—now stands vulnerable to the network’s bean counters as her ratings have stayed stubbornly stuck in third place, according to sources close to the situation.”
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

CAA Agent Alison Pepper Returns to CBS News as Head of Talent

CAA TV talent agent Alison Pepper is returning to CBS News as the senior vice president of talent strategy. The current talent chief for CBS News, Laurie Orlando, will remain with the company as svp of talent strategy for CBS TV Stations. She will report to CBS News president and co-head Wendy McMahon, who oversees the CBS Stations business.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norah O'donnell
Person
Gayle King
Radio Business Report

‘Talent Strategy Team’ Grows At CBS News and Stations

New leadership for talent strategy at CBS News and Stations that its leaders believe “will enhance the organization’s recruitment and development” has been named by its presidents and co-heads, Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon. The appointments are effective November 1. The changes involve CBS News SVP Laurie Orlando, who will...
BUSINESS
WWD

Media People: Harris Faulkner, Fox News Channel Anchor

Early in her career, Harris Faulkner was known as “disaster girl” for her innate moxie as a breaking news reporter. Her work at a string of local stations in Greenville, N.C., Minneapolis-Saint Paul and Kansas City netted her several Emmy Awards and in 2005, a brief tenure on a national show — the now-defunct infotainment program “A Current Affair,” which was produced 20th Century Fox.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

James Corden Hooks CBS Late-Night Exec Nick Bernstein To Lie-Detector Test To Drive Up Contract Talks

James Corden found a novel way to get CBS late-night chief Nick Bernstein to admit that the network will pay more for his services during contract negotiations. The host of The Late Late Show tied up Bernstein, Senior Vice President of Late Night Programming (West Coast) to a lie detector on last night’s show. Ostenibly designed to find out whether Bernstein replaced a photo of Corden and Tom Cruise with a shot of the exec dressed as a jockey on top of a horse (a running joke on the show), the Brit slipped in a question regarding his potential new deal. “Regarding my contract negotiations, do you think CBS will go higher on my new deal?,” asked Corden. After a few seconds pause, Bernstein said ‘yes’ and turns out it was true. Corden has been in talks with the network over a new deal for the last few months. His current contract runs through August 2022 and has been a strong digital performer with its breakout viral clips as well as an IP generator for CBS Studios.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Viacomcbs News#Cbs News
Variety

ADL Urges Fox Corp. Not to Air Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 Series

The Anti-Defamation League is urging Fox Corporation to not air Tucker Carlson’s upcoming series about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In a letter addressed to Fox Corp. executive chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called the series “an abject, indisputable lie and blatant attempt to rewrite history,” and encouraged Murdoch not to air the program on the Fox Nation streaming platform on Nov. 1. “As an organization committed to fighting antisemitism and all forms of hate, we remain deeply concerned that the false narrative and wild conspiracy theories presented by Carlson will sow further division and...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Washington Post

Only Geraldo Rivera can change Fox News

Your comments last week about “Patriot Purge,” your colleague Tucker Carlson’s three-part series on the Jan. 6 riots, were blunt and devastating. The suggestion in the trailer for the series that the riot was a “false flag” operation was, as you rightly pointed out, “bulls---.”. Opinions to start the day,...
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

Ex-Fox News Host Eric Bolling Hits Network’s Vax Policy: Primetime Hosts ‘Say the Complete Opposite of What They Reported Just Hours Prior’

Newsmax host Eric Bolling went after his former employer on Monday, targeting Chris Wallace and the network’s vaccine requirements in particular. Bolling left Fox News in 2017 after he was accused of sexual harassment, which reportedly included sending lewd photos to coworkers. He denied the allegations at the time. Last...
ENTERTAINMENT
thefocus.news

Is Steve Burton leaving General Hospital as Twitter rumours claim?

Steve Burton is the newest General Hospital star rumoured to be departing the show after they became the only daytime TV soap to mandate the covid-19 vaccine. Ingo Rademacher was one of the stars rumoured to leave after getting caught in the chaos of #fireIngo. Now, fans are speculating that...
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

'Rust' Assistant Director David Halls Breaks His Silence After Reports Surface He & Alec Baldwin Are 'Focus' Of Investigation In Halyna Hutchins' Death

The assistant director of Alec Baldwin's Rust, David Halls, has spoken out following the tragic shooting incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Article continues below advertisement. Halls — who allegedly handed the actor the mistakenly loaded gun — gave a statement to the New York...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Ill-Looking Wendy Williams Rolls Around NYC In Wheelchair, Talk Show Host's Return Pushed Back Again As Ratings Soar Without Her

Wendy Williams was spotted being pushed in a wheelchair on Tuesday. This marks the first time she's been seen in more than one month as she continues to battle health issues. The 57-year-old star has been missing in action both on and off the screen. Wendy looked downcast as she was photographed leaving her Manhattan home, hours after news broke that her talk show is doing better without her.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Carley Shimkus Will Replace Jillian Mele on ‘Fox & Friends First’

Carley Shimkus will take up the co-anchor seat on “Fox & Friends First” opposite Todd Piro after Jillian Mele announced Friday that she was leaving the early-morning program. Shimkus has been a reporter for Fox News Headlines, a co-host on the Fox Nation streaming service and a substitute host on Fox News Channel. She joined Fox Business Network in 2009 as a production assistant and was later promoted to associate producer. She is a graduate of Quinnipiac University. “The ‘Fox & Friends’ franchise has been the leader in morning television for nearly 20 years and I feel fortunate to be a...
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Beloved Atlanta News Anchor Was 53 – WM Leader

Jovita Moore, a longtime and beloved TV news anchor in Atlanta died last night, seven months after disclosing that she had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. She was 53. Her death was announced by Atlanta station WSB-TV in a statement that said Moore died overnight. “Back...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy