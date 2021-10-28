Royal Television Society Sets In-Person 2022 Program Awards, Calls for Diversity

WAYNE, PA — Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) announced that the UroLift® System was recently honored by DTC Perspectives with a Bronze Award in the “Best New Branded Television Campaign” category and an Honorable Mention in the “Best Branded Website” category. The National Advertising Awards were announced at the Annual DTC National Conference in Boston, which was held October 12-14. The campaign, “Theater ‘Flow’,” is the first national TV campaign in Teleflex history. The ad features prominent imagery associated with symptoms of enlarged prostate, or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including increased frequency, a weak urine stream and feeling of incomplete emptying of the bladder. The ad includes a clear call to action to visit the branded website and to call a toll-free number. The UroLift System is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH, a condition that leads more than 12 million men in the U.S. to seek treatment every year.1.

WAYNE, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO