CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Royal Television Society Sets In-Person 2022 Program Awards, Calls for Diversity

By Naman Ramachandran
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.K.’s Royal Television Society (Rts) has opened entries for the Rts Program Awards 2022, in partnership with...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
petapixel.com

The Royal Photographic Society Unveils its 2021 Award Winners

The Royal Photographic Society (RPS), now in its 143rd year, has announced the 2021 recipients of its prestigious accolades, recognizing talents working across both still and moving images. Founded in 1853, RPS is one of the world’s oldest photographic societies, supported in its efforts by its patron Her Royal Highness...
ENTERTAINMENT
operawire.com

Jennifer Johnston, English National Opera & Bristol Choral Society Among Recipients of Royal Philharmonic Society Awards

(Credits: Bayerische Staatsoper official website / Opera Online) The Royal Philharmonic Society has announced the recipients of its awards for 2021. Mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnston has been awarded in the Singer Category, while the English National Opera’s ENO Breathe received the Impact Award for the program to help Long Covid sufferers across the UK address their breathing and anxiety. The Inspiration Award went to the Bristol Choral Society and its conductor Hilary Campbell.
PERFORMING ARTS
uscannenbergmedia.com

From the UN Climate Summit to diversity in television

On today’s show... The climate change summit, the stench of the Dominguez Channel, and Dia De Los Muertos. All that, and more, from where we are. Producers: Aarohi Sheth, Spencer Cline, Guillherme Guerreiro. Technical Operator: Polina Cherezova.
TV & VIDEOS
MyChesCo

The UroLift System Receives Award for Best New Branded Television Campaign

WAYNE, PA — Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) announced that the UroLift® System was recently honored by DTC Perspectives with a Bronze Award in the “Best New Branded Television Campaign” category and an Honorable Mention in the “Best Branded Website” category. The National Advertising Awards were announced at the Annual DTC National Conference in Boston, which was held October 12-14. The campaign, “Theater ‘Flow’,” is the first national TV campaign in Teleflex history. The ad features prominent imagery associated with symptoms of enlarged prostate, or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including increased frequency, a weak urine stream and feeling of incomplete emptying of the bladder. The ad includes a clear call to action to visit the branded website and to call a toll-free number. The UroLift System is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH, a condition that leads more than 12 million men in the U.S. to seek treatment every year.1.
WAYNE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#The Society#Diversity#Grosvenor House Hotel#Audio Network#Rts
Popculture

Another Royal Family Member Steps up Amid Queen Elizabeth's Health Woes

As Queen Elizabeth continues to rest amid her recent health struggles, another member of the British royal family is stepping up to take on an increased workload. Princess Alexandra, Her Majesty's cousin, has had a busy schedule packed with royal engagements in the past few weeks, despite rumors that she had retired from public duties amid health struggles of her own.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
The Independent

‘We’re not playing your kind of music tonight’: Black men are sharing their racist night club experiences on social media

Black men have been sharing stories of racism they have experienced at nightclub doors on social media.Last week, a Twitter user asked Black men to share the “worst excuse” they have heard from bouncers when being denied entry to a venue.The tweet has since received more than 4,000 responses, with men coming forward with their stories.Some said they had been turned away because of what they were wearing, even when they had kept to the venue’s dress code. One user shared a picture of his patterned white shirt, which a bouncer told him was “too much”.Got turned away cause my...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie: The dark themes that permeate his digital footprint

A recently uncovered social media account belonging to Brian Laundrie is being pored over by an army of internet sleuths seeking clues to his state of mind prior to his death.The Pinterest page suspected of being Mr Laundrie’s is also offering new clues into his state of mind in the weeks before his girlfriend Gabby Petito went missing on or about 25 August.Ms Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming on 19 September. Laundrie was found dead in a Florida reserve a month later, and his remains are still being analysed by a forensic anthropologist.The Pinterest account, listed under...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
heatworld

Prince Harry tells Meghan Markle: ‘I must see my family’

The country took a sharp intake of breath a fortnight ago, when the Palace announced the Queen had spent the night in hospital undergoing “preliminary investigations” for an unspecified (non-COVID-related) ailment. The 95 year old returned to Windsor after her overnight stay and was said to be in “good spirits”,...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Meghan & Harry's Major Pledge, Baby August’s Halloween Costume & Charles’s Event with Leo DiCaprio

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of November 4, 2021. Over the weekend, Princess Eugenie documented her son August’s monster costume on her personal Instagram account. In the photo, August is wearing a blue onesie costume, which includes a hood with eyes and ears. He’s staring directly at what appears to be a Minion pillow. Princess Eugenie captioned the post, “[Pumpkin emoji] [ghost emoji]…wonder what they are talking about…”
CELEBRITIES
wiartonecho.com

Ripley & District Horticultural Society meeting, contest and awards

The Ripley and District Horticultural Society (RDHS) held its first indoor meeting in 19 months October 20th and, coincidentally, 19 members answered the roll call, “Something I would like to try or grow next spring”. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article...
SOCIETY
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery+ Orders Animal-Centric ‘The Mating Game’ With David Attenborough Narrating (Exclusive)

Discovery+ is taking an inside look at how animals overcome challenges to reproduce and leave a lasting legacy in the world. The streaming service has greenlit a new series titled The Mating Game, narrated by David Attenborough, that hails from the producers behind A Perfect Planet. The series, which was filmed in 22 counties spanning six continents, will put the spotlight on 80 unique species as it focuses on how they pursue a mate, from the beginning of the courtship to how they overcome enormous obstacles in the race to win a partner. The show will visit such locales as the grasslands, the...
TV SERIES
royalsociety.org

Transformative agreements with Royal Society Publishing

Royal Society Publishing actively supports open access (OA) and a recent development has been our transformative Read & Publish agreements with institutional libraries. Read & Publish agreements allow librarians to purchase both content and OA publishing with one simple yearly fee. Researchers can then access all our content and accepted articles are published with no APC fees to pay at the point of use.
royalsociety.org

Royal Society responds to Senior Science Advisors statement

Professor Sir Richard Catlow, Vice President and Foreign Secretary of the Royal Society, said:. "As world leaders convene in Glasgow, this is a timely reminder that the scientific case for urgent action remains clear cut. Science can’t dictate the course that countries should take, but investing in research and innovation gives us the tools we need to respond and inform how they can best be deployed.
SCIENCE
royalsociety.org

Royal Society responds to the 2021 Spending Review announcement

Responding to today’s Spending Review announcement, Sir Adrian Smith, President of the Royal Society, said:. “We welcome the Chancellor’s commitment in the Spending Review to increase funding to £20 billion a year by the end of this parliament, with a clear plan to reach £22 billion by 2026/7, and specific plans to strengthen the science and innovation ecosystem.
SCIENCE
ComicBook

New Marvel Movie Currently Dominating Every Streaming Service Including Netflix

Never underestimate the power of an Avenger. Marvel Studios released Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ at the same time earlier this year, but the streaming version of the film cost subscribers an extra $30 with Premier Access. Last month, the streaming service finally added the acclaimed Marvel film to its regular roster, allowing fans to watch it at no extra cost, and it became an instant hit. In fact, following its streaming debut, Black Widow topped all movies in streaming viewership, including those over on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
theridernews.com

Pamela and George Pruitt receive award for diversity

Greater Trenton, an independent 501(c)(3) organization, awards the Caren Franzini award every year to a person or persons whose work is notable in an area of focus encompassed by Greater Trenton. This December, the husband and wife team of Pamela and George Pruitt, who according to the Greater Trenton website,...
SOCIETY
imdb.com

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association Makes Slow Progress Toward a Live Golden Globes 2023

As the beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) limps ahead with the reforms necessary to mount a real live NBC Golden Globes telecast in January 2023, they’ve finally hired the diversity officer the group promised to bring on board back in May. Neil Phillips, a public speaker and former professional basketball player, has joined the organization in the newly created role.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy