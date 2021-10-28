CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, TN

COVID-19 active cases in Bradley County rise by two; total now 242

By KAITLIN GEBBY
Cleveland Daily Banner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActive cases have hovered around 240 as Bradley...

clevelandbanner.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bradley County, TN
Bradley County, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Government
Bradley County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
NBC News

Family outraged by racial makeup of jury in Arbery slaying

Family members of Ahmaud Arbery expressed outrage Thursday after the judge in the trial of three white men accused of killing the Black man said there was nothing he could do about the racial makeup of the jury. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley in Georgia acknowledged Wednesday there “appears to...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Surge#Covid 19#The Tennessee Department

Comments / 0

Community Policy