Akt-mediated Ephexin1"“Ras interaction promotes oncogenic Ras signaling and colorectal and lung cancer cell proliferation

No genome-wide association studies (GWAS) were reported for colorectal polyps and the overlap in polygenic backgrounds conferring risk of colorectal cancer and polyps remains unclear. We performed GWAS on subjects with colorectal polyps using the BioBank Japan data with 4447 cases and 157,226 controls. We evaluated genetic correlations between colorectal polyps and cancer, and effects on colorectal polyps of single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) known to be associated with colorectal cancer. We identified CUX2, a known genetic locus to colorectal cancer, as a susceptibility locus to colorectal polyps (p value"‰="‰1.1"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’15). Subsequent fine-mapping analysis indicated that rs11065828 in CUX2 is the causal variant for colorectal polyps. We found that known colorectal cancer-susceptible SNPs were also associated with colorectal polyps. The genetic correlation between colorectal cancer and polyps is very high (r"‰="‰0.98 and p value"‰="‰0.0006). We additionally identified 14 significant loci of colorectal polyps and three significant loci of colorectal cancer by applying the multi-trait analysis of GWAS of colorectal cancer and colorectal polyps. We showed very similar germline polygenic features, which gives us the additional insight into potential cancers at polygenic levels for patients with polyps who are followed up at outpatients' clinic; thus, close observation and polypectomy is critical to prevent colorectal cancers.

CANCER ・ 15 DAYS AGO