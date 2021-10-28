CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Opinion: Renters Shouldn't Be a 'Buffer' for Single-Family Homes

By Diana Ionescu
PLANetizen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Instead of planning for housing options in locations that maximize the health and well-being of residents, policymakers are mandating that people who prefer more compact, energy-efficient, and lower-cost homes can only live on traffic-choked arterial streets—and must suffer all the bad health consequences," writes Daniel Oleksiuk of Vancouver's housing...

www.planetizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Leaders Celebrate Continued Development Of Affordable Housing

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City and state leaders joined Mistick Construction and Northside Properties to celebrate the continued development of affordable housing on the North Side. Construction is underway at Cal-Bride Place, the fourth phase of the ongoing redevelopment on the North Side. To mark the event, city and state leaders were on hand Wednesday to help make it official with a ribbon-cutting at a 30-unit apartment building at the corner of California Avenue and Kirkbride Street. (Photo Credit: KDKA) This project will feature one- to two-bedroom units. Six duplexes will also sit on the northwestern portion of the site on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Election: Residents Vote ‘Yes’ On Rent Control

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul residents voted Tuesday to pass a rent control policy that will be one of the most stringent in the nation. The initiative, which has 53% approval with all precincts reporting, caps annual rent increases in the city at 3%, with only certain exceptions for property tax increases and major improvements. Advocates say the policy will protect low-income renters from unfair profiteering, specifically for renters of color. Opponents, however, said that rent control will hurt housing development in the city, leading to only higher prices for renters. Prior to election day, Mayor Melvin Carter said he would vote in support of the measure. The mayor is projected to win re-election, as he amassed more than 60% of first-round votes Tuesday night. For a look at the results of other top Twin Cities races, click here.   More On WCCO.com: Minneapolis Voters Reject Question To Replace Police With New Agency More Election More Election Results Following CDC Recommendation, Minn. To Begin Vaccinating Young Children Against COVID Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Nearly half of renters ‘have never insured their home contents’

Nearly half (49%) of renters have never taken out contents insurance, according to a survey.This could leave tenants out of pocket if their belongings are stolen or damaged as landlords’ insurance is likely to only cover what the landlord owns – and not tenants’ possessions.Kate Devine, an insurance expert at MoneySuperMarket which commissioned the research, said: “While your landlord will have their own policy, this tends to cover buildings and landlord’s liability insurance – they rarely extend to a tenant’s possessions.Assuming you're covered could be a very costly errorKate Devine, MoneySuperMarket“It is important to always check your contract to...
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver City Council#Single Family Homes#Renters#Secured Rental Policy
PLANetizen

Rent Control Debate Heats Up As Renters Continue To Struggle

With rents around the country growing at astronomical rates, the conventional wisdom on rent control is starting to shift, writes Alan Ehrenhalt. "In 1946, renowned economists Milton Friedman and George Stigler of the University of Chicago published a paper they called Roofs or Ceilings: the Current Housing Problem. They argued that controlling rents allowed landlords to neglect their units and resort to devious means to force their tenants out, enabling rent increases."
HOUSE RENT
fox9.com

Minneapolis rent control ballot question: Info, results

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis residents will vote Tuesday on a proposed charter amendment that would allow the city to enact rent control measures. The third question on the ballot for Minneapolis voters asks whether the city charter should be amended to give the city council permission to enact limits on rent increases, either by a vote or by putting a specific proposal to voters. The permission language does not cap rent increases at a certain percentage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
PLANetizen

Boston City Council Approves Maximum Parking Ratios

A pair of recently published articles updated one of the big planning reform stories of October, after the Boston City Council approved new Maximum Parking Ratios as part of new planning guidelines for large developments. Tim Logan reports the news for the Boston Globe in a paywalled article that puts...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Place
Vancouver, CA
PLANetizen

Can Better Transit Get Austinites Out of Cars?

Tina Bellon reports on Austin's efforts to build out their transit system and the questions surrounding potential ridership. The city plans to spend close to $20 billion on infrastructure that includes a $7.1 billion project that would connect the north, south, and east parts of the city by light rail and significantly expand bus routes. With a more reliable and comprehensive system in place, city officials hope more people will choose transit over cars to reduce traffic and pollution in the increasingly congested city.
TRAFFIC
bizjournals

Single-family development with nearly 300 homes planned for Dayton community

The developer behind one of Huber Heights' newest subdivisions wants to build another residential community right across the street. DDC Management has submitted plans for a single-family development along Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights. Called "Villages of Westport," the community would be immediately north of the Lexington Place subdivision DDC engineered last year.
DAYTON, OH
PLANetizen

How to Make Universal Vouchers Actually Work

The Housing Choice Voucher program—often called Section 8—is the federal government’s most effective tool for combating homelessness, keeping more than 2 million families housed each year. While it is effective, it also needs repair. After all, Section 8 is so underfunded that 8.2 million households that qualify for a voucher can’t get one.
HOMELESS
WMBB

Mexico Beach approves 32 additional single-family homes for construction

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Joe Company is getting ready to build more than 70 full-time homes in Mexico Beach after the city council approved the construction of 32 single-family homes at their October 12 meeting. Mexico Beach City Administrator, Douglas Baber, said while Mexico Beach has plenty of rental properties, there’s still […]
MEXICO BEACH, FL
bizjournals

Orlando among U.S. leaders in single-family home rent escalation

Orlando apartments aren’t the only real estate sector with soaring rents, as local single-family home rent growth is among the strongest in the nation. Metro Orlando’s median August single-family home rent rate was up 10% from August 2020, according to an Oct. 19 report by property data firm CoreLogic Inc.
ORLANDO, FL
dbusiness.com

Metro Detroit Single-family Home Permits Top 300 for 16th Straight Month

Based on residential permit data compiled by the Homebuilders Association of Southeastern Michigan in Bingham Farms and reported in the HBA/Carter Lumber Southeastern Michigan Residential Building Activity Report, 369 single-family home permits were issued in Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, and Wayne counties in September 2021. The HBA’s econometric model forecasted...
WAYNE, MI
Hartford Business

Realtors: Inventory of single-family homes in Greater Hartford down almost 30%

The number of single-family homes on the market in central Connecticut tumbled by almost 30% over the last year, according to a new report from the Greater Hartford Association of Realtors, likely a result of frenzied homebuying in the spring and early summer and renewed caution among potential buyers put off by high prices.
HARTFORD, CT
PLANetizen

San Diego Approves Permanent Outdoor Dining

As Lori Weisberg reports, the San Diego City Council approved new regulations that will make permanent the city's outdoor dining program, started during the pandemic to support struggling restaurants as COVID-19 forced businesses to adjust to social distancing guidelines. The program "will allow restaurant owners to extend their outdoor seating onto sidewalks, and in metered and unmetered parking spaces in front of their venues as long as they pay a fee, a requirement that up until now has not been imposed."
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy