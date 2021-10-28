CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Keen gardener, 71, sues her lawyer ex-boyfriend, 72, for £200,000 claiming he vandalised the flowerbeds at her north London flat after they split up

By Jacob Thorburn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

A keen gardener who claims her lawyer ex-boyfriend trashed her flowerbeds after they split up is now suing him in a £200,000 court fight.

Greenfingered Patricia Langley, 71, claims her solicitor ex-partner Lucian Milburn was behind a post-breakup 'slash and burn' attack on her garden in the Camden flat that they once shared.

Mr Milburn, 72, denies destroying his former lover's flowers and plants, which she says she had lovingly cultivated in her front garden for more than a decade.

But Ms Langley is now suing her ex at Central London County Court for £200,000 over wrongful interference with her plants, restriction of access to the garden and a series of breaches of his obligations as freeholder of the building in which the flat is.

The court heard how the couple had been in a relationship for 'many years' and in 2001 had bought a second floor flat in Camden Road, of which Mr Milburn was the freeholder.

They separated in 2011 and Mr Milburn later moved into another flat in the basement of the house with his new partner.

Ms Langley says that, in 2015, her ex then tried to ban her from the communal front garden of the flats and soon afterwards she found flowers and plants she had maintained for years destroyed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dSmAE_0cfN8hvb00
Keen gardener Patricia Langley, 71, (above) claims her lawyer ex-boyfriend trashed her flowerbeds after they split up is now suing him in a £200,000 court fight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZJXM_0cfN8hvb00
Ms Langley claims her solicitor ex-partner Lucian Milburn was behind a post-breakup 'slash and burn' attack on her garden in the Camden townhouse flat (above) that they once shared

'I came out and found the front garden like a slash and burn, with the exception of Mr Milburn's favourite plants: the peonies, the geraniums,' she said.

'All my plants had been ripped up and torn up. Some of them might even have to have been dug up.

'The plantings he was fond of weren't touched. The gardenias weren't touched.

'It was indescribable, the destruction of what was a well-maintained garden... It was an act of dismemberment in effigy of my person.'

Although she didn't directly accuse him of physically pulling up the flowers with his own hands, she told the judge she believes her ex 'had a good hand' in the trashing of her plants, branding him 'sneaky and dishonest'.

For Mr Milburn - who denies the accusation - barrister Jonathan Upton suggested that Ms Langley had made up the claim about the vandalised flowers.

'It didn't happen, did it? You've just made that up, haven't you?' he put to her.

She replied: 'No, I have sworn on the Bible.'

Ms Langley is also suing for damages for alleged breaches of some of Mr Milburn's obligations to her as freeholder, which makes him her landlord as well as joint owner of the flat.

Following a storm at Christmas 2017, the flat had been damaged by rainwater, leaving it 'uninhabitable,' she claims.

She had then been deprived of an electricity supply for months, she added, and Mr Milburn had failed to properly maintain and clean communal areas of the house.

But Mr Upton, for Mr Milburn, said: 'Mr Milburn denies any breach of his repairing obligations and avers that Ms Langley has never contributed to the cost of maintenance.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fU0KM_0cfN8hvb00
Lucian Milburn, 72, denies destroying his former lover's flowers and plants, which she says she had lovingly cultivated in her front garden for more than a decade

He said it is accepted that she is due some limited compensation for the impact of the storm damage on her, resulting in her having to temporarily move out.

But he refuted her suggestion that her kitchen had been left permanently ruined and that the property was 'uninhabitable' for months on end.

Eight days after the storm, a 'tin hat roof' had been erected, preventing leaks, and problems with the electricity supply after that were not down to him.

In relation to access to the communal garden, the worst he had done was have a letter sent 'purporting to revoke' her right to use it.

'It is not suggested that he has in fact done anything to interfere with Ms Langley's right to use the communal garden,' said the barrister.

'He has not erected a fence or otherwise physically attempted to prevent her from accessing the front garden.

'Put simply, the letter does not amount to a substantial interference with her right to use the communal garden.'

He said the 'inference' that the plantings in the front garden were destroyed by Mr Milburn was also vehemently denied.

Plants and flowers she had cultivated in the back garden would have been returned to her if she had asked, he added.

The court heard that following another court clash, Ms Langley finally left the couple's former home last year so that it can be sold.

After two days in court, the trial was adjourned to a later date.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man attacks McDonald’s employees and smashes Covid barrier after being told to wear mask

An angry customer in Sydney smashed a Covid-19 barrier at a McDonald’s outlet last week after being asked by the cashier to wear a face mask. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Sydney came out of over 100 days of Covid lockdown last month, but face masks are still mandatory indoors. All people in the state of New South Wales over the age of 12 are required to wear a face mask in an indoor area of premises other than a place of residence.In the video, believed to have been filmed at the eatery on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North London#Communal Garden#Flowers And Plants#Back Garden#Gardener
epicstream.com

Brian Laundrie Shock: Gabby Petito's Fiance Still Alive? Source Claims 'He Could Fake His Death'

Here are some new theories on the Brian Laundrie case. The investigations on the Gabby Petito-Brian Laundrie case continue days after the FBI found the remains of the murdered blogger’s fiancé near a Florida nature preserve. The case garnered so much attention and condemnation to news organizations for not covering similar cases involving people of color.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrimeOnline

Dad Didn’t Protect Son From Fatal Beating That Made ‘Small Intestine Explode.’ He’s Now Facing Decades in Prison.

A Virginia father who failed to protect his 4-year-old boy from a 2018 fatal beating has been found guilty of numerous charges that could land him in prison for years. According to The Virginian-Pilot, a Norfolk jury found Hank Larkin Smith Jr. guilty last week of homicide and three felony child abuse counts. Smith’s stepson, Robert “Robbie” Bolsinger-Hartshorn, who was 14 at the time of the incident, is accused of killing 4-year-old Larkin Carr while his mother, Catherine Louise Seals, and Smith weren’t at home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to ‘get the rot out’ after officers admit taking photos of bodies

The mother of two murdered women whose bodies were photographed by Metropolitan Police officers has told the force to “get the rot out once and for all”.Mina Smallman, a retired Anglican priest, said Scotland Yard’s apologies for the handling of her daughters’ disappearance and officers’ subsequent actions was “too little, too late”.Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she said: “You need to drill down and get the rot out once and for all. You are not above the law, you are not going to be protected.”Asked if the Metropolitan Police commissioner should resign Ms Smallman said it was not the “right...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Sickening moment teenage girls throw a 15-year-old to the ground, punch her in the face 30 times and kick her in the head, then stomp on her when she refuses to hand over her phone password

A 15-year-old girl has been viciously bashed after refusing to hand over her mobile phone to a group of teenage girls. Violent footage of a brawl at an Eastern Beach playground in Geelong was uploaded to social media showing the teenage girl being seriously hurt by her attackers. A girl...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Clubbers kept inside nightclub for hours by police after girls ‘spiked with needles’

Clubbers were kept in a Yorkshire nightclub for around two hours after reports emerged that two girls had been spiked with needles there.Police attended Maverick’s 80s Lounge in Bingley, Yorkshire, at around 2:30am on Saturday following reports that two girls had been drugged, Yorkshire Live reports.Following the incident, Maverick’s has announced that it will be bolstering its security and upping the searches of those entering the nightclub.In a statement posted on Facebook later in the day, it reassured customers that “security measures and are stricter than ever with a thorough front door search policy.”They went on to add: “We have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘I slept with my friend’s ex-boyfriend – should I tell her about it?’

Dear Vix,I’m single, but during the second lockdown I fell back in touch with my friend’s ex-boyfriend, who I’d always got on very well with. I was sad to lose contact with him after the break-up (instigated by my friend, who had begun seeing another man), but unsurprised as I figured he just wanted to move on with his life. But then he contacted me out of the blue, years later, to see how I was doing. We ended up agreeing that he would visit me for a proper catch-up (he lives a few hours outside of London).One thing led...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Student admitted in game of truth or dare he killed grandmother, court told

A student confessed to friends during a game of truth or dare his “darkest secret” was that he killed his 94-year-old grandmother in a house fire, a jury has heard. Tiernan Darnton, 20, allegedly made the confession weeks after the funeral of Mary Gregory, who died after a blaze at her bungalow in Heysham, Lancashire in May 2018.Preston Crown Court heard Mrs Gregory, who was a heavy smoker and had dementia, was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation after being found in the property but was pronounced dead at Royal Lancaster Infirmary three days later. David McLachlan QC, prosecuting, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy