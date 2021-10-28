CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Royal Yacht Britannia Warrant Officer affectionately known as 'Norrie' by the Queen who 'told off' Princess Diana 'like a naughty schoolgirl' and looked after Prince Charles as a boy during his 34 years of service dies aged 87

By Jessica Green For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

As an unofficial childminder to a young Prince Charles and a constant presence on board the yacht that was the Queen's home away from home, Warrant Officer Ellis Norrell, who has died aged 87, was privy to a side of the Royal Family so few will ever experience.

Norrell, known by his nickname 'Norrie' by those close to him, including the Queen, served the Royal Family for more than 34 years on board the Royal Yacht Britannia, once described as the Queen as 'the only place where I can truly relax'.

Working his way up from Able Seaman to Warrant Officer, he was the longest serving member on the vessel and served everyone from the Duke of Edinburgh to Princess Anne and Princess Diana, who once reprimanded him for making her feel like a 'naughty schoolgirl'.

When he retired in 1988, the Queen gifted him a pair of cufflinks and a signed photograph and he was made a member of the Royal Victorian Order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3oMy_0cfN8X3D00
As an unofficial childminder to a young Prince Charles and a constant presence on board the yacht that was the Queen's home away from home, Warrant Officer Ellis Norrell, who has died aged 87, was privy to a side of the Royal Family so few will ever experience. Pictured, the Queen greets Norrie during a walkabout on board the Royal Yacht Britannia in the 1950s 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LW8Cu_0cfN8X3D00
Working his way up from Able Seaman to Warrant Officer, he was the longest serving member on the vessel and served everyone from the Duke of Edinburgh to Princess Anne and Princess Diana, who once reprimanded him for making her feel like a 'naughty schoolgirl'. Pictured, Prince Charles and Princess Diana with Norrie on their honeymoon on board the yacht 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKIq7_0cfN8X3D00
Norrell, known by his nickname 'Norrie' by those close to him, including the Queen, served the Royal Family for more than 34 years on board the Royal Yacht Britannia, once described as the Queen as 'the only place where I can truly relax'. Pictured, in 2013

His unofficial duties included childminding a young Prince Charles and Princess Anne, who spent much of their childhoods on the vessel and were said to be fascinated by the crew.

He previously recalled teaching the royal siblings to fly kites and lay lobster pots, arranging treasure hunts and letting them pretend to steer the ship.

Exploring the Greek islands with the Prince of Wales on their honeymoon, Norrell told the princess not to play the piano in the seamen's recreation space - but was later told off by the Royal Yachts flag officer after Princess Diana complained.

'Your Royal Highness, you should not be here, I am quite happy to escort you back to your quarters,' Norrell reminded Diana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KT6iV_0cfN8X3D00
Norrie was among the 220-strong crew on the ship's maiden voyage in 1954, travelling with the young Prince Charles and Princess Anne, then aged five and three, to meet their parents at Tobruk in Libya. Pictured, Charles and Anne on another Royal Yacht Britannia voyage that year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygRXj_0cfN8X3D00
When he retired in 1988, the Queen gifted him a pair of cufflinks and a signed photograph and he was made a member of the Royal Victorian Order. Pictured, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh thank Norrell for his service ahead of his retirement that year 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfbUc_0cfN8X3D00
The Queen Mother greets Warrant Officer Norrell on board Royal Yacht Britannia. Norrell was trusted with taking care of the Royal Family on board the yacht

Among the earliest state visits during Norrell's time on Britannia were Princess Margaret's tour of East Africa, the Duke of Edinburgh's opening of the Melbourne Olympic Games in 1956 and the Queen's trip to Portugal in 1957.

He was among the 220-strong crew on the ship's maiden voyage in 1954, travelling with the young Prince Charles and Princess Anne, then aged five and three, to meet their parents at Tobruk in Libya.

When Britannia ruled the waves: Why the Queen adored her 'country home at sea'

The Queen once described Britannia as the one place in the world she felt she could truly relax.

She was often seen wandering the decks in an old headscarf and slacks, and the royal apartments were filled with photographs of her family and heirlooms — including an ingenious nautical side-table designed by her great-great-grandfather, Prince Albert.

Britannia was commissioned for the Queen's father King George VI, but he died before the keel could be laid. One of his daughter's first acts on becoming monarch was to reject the designs for its royal apartments as too stuffy and opulent.

She opted instead for white-painted walls, mahogany woodwork and brass metalwork, with homely touches including chintzy sofas and armchairs.

'The overall idea was to give the impression of a country house at sea,' said Sir Hugh Casson, Britannia's architect. 'There was no question of her saying 'That will do'. She had definite views on everything, from door handles to the shape of the lampshades.'

On April 16, 1953, the Queen launched Britannia from Clydeside with a bottle of Empire wine. At 412ft long, and weighing nearly 6,000 tons, she was then the largest yacht in the world.

Many summers saw her travelling to the Cowes Week regatta off the Isle of Wight, and then on to Scotland for the Royal Family's holiday in Balmoral.

But her main task was to take the royals on the 968 official voyages she completed during more than a million miles and nearly 44 years of service.

'It was the Queen's home,' Norrell said in one interview. 'Wherever she went in the world, she could come back at night to her own staff. It was somewhere where she could kick her shoes off and relax.'

He also remembered the moment a grown-up Prince of Wales brought the first double bed to the ship for his honeymoon with Diana.

In 1973, Norell was awarded the Royal Victorian Medal, which is a personal gift of the Sovereign, for his model seamanship and leadership.

Britannia was retired in 1997, and the bronze from one of its propellers was reused to create a statue of Norrell in the dress uniform of an able seaman.

The sculpture can now be found alongside the gangway of the decommissioned vessel in Edinburgh.

Norell was discharged to pension but quickly became re-employed at Windsor Castle.

He was part of the royal household for the next eight years, as a custodian of artefacts - which meant he looked after the security of royal heirlooms during the refurbishment of the castle following the fire in 1992.

He said his most prized possession was a painting of himself by the Prince of Wales, which the royal created during his honeymoon, according to The Times.

Norrell, who was born on December 7 1933 in Portland, Dorset, married Grace Michie when serving on Britannia, and they went on to have three daughters Katrina, Sheena and Audrey. His wife died in 2005.

They would enjoy trips together when he wasn't working, holidaying to Hong Kong, Florida and Croatia, and even a remote cottage in Balmoral.

Norrell, who was born on December 7 1933 in Portland, Dorset, married Grace Michie when serving on Britannia in 1957, and they went on to have three daughters Katrina, Sheena and Audrey.

His wife died in 2005.

He joined the Navy at the boys' training establishment, HMS St Vincent, in Gosport. In 1954, he was accepted into the Permanent Royal Yacht Service, following the footsteps of his father, who had been a Boy Seaman in the previous Royal Yacht, Victoria and Albert.

Warrant Officer E V Norrell, born December 7 1933, died October 9 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23H7lF_0cfN8X3D00
Norrell with the signed photograph given to him by the Queen on his retirement in 1988. After leaving the Royal Yacht Britannia, he was re-employed at Windsor Castle

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Why Prince Philip's sisters were banned from royal wedding to the Queen

The Queen and Prince Philip got married in 1947, and the royal wedding had a mammoth guest list of 2,500 people, but it did not include the Duke of Edinburgh's sisters, who were actually forbidden from attending due to the war. The Sun reported that his three sisters were declined...
U.K.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband Has 'Never Forgiven Himself' For Doing This, Snubbed By Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry, reportedly, planned to return to the UK following Queen Elizabeth's hospitalization. Prince Harry has not seen the other members of the royal family since he decided to step down as a senior royal and live with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two dotting children – Archie and Lili – in the United States. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex’s strained relationship with Prince William is among the many reasons why he decided to ditch the royal life forever.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Prince Charles
nickiswift.com

Why Royal Experts Believe William And Harry Will Be Angry Over The New Princess Diana Movie

In August 1997, the world came to a screeching halt following Princess Diana's tragic and untimely death. Diana, who was widely revered by the public, was known for her undeniable beauty and charming personality — but beyond the surface, what really put her over with the public was her enduring charity work. According to TIME, Diana was, at one point, linked to more than 100 charities and even risked her life by visiting Angolan minefields to help de-mine the African country.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

How Camilla Parker Bowles Felt After Princess Diana's Tell-All Interview

Princess Diana's November 1995 interview with Martin Bashir for BBC1 Panorama "changed the course of royal history," as ITV News put it. More than 23 million people around the world tuned in to watch Lady Di spill the beans about the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles amid his involvement with Camilla Parker-Bowles, per ITV News. Diana didn't disappoint — the public, that is. The British royal family, unsurprisingly, is said to have been furious at the Princess of Wales for breaking Queen Elizabeth II's unspoken rule to "never complain, never explain," the Independent noted.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Royal Family Caught LYING About Queen's Health Problems?!

Queen Elizabeth II is 95 years old, and she's been on the throne since 1952. In other words, she's quite old, and while we hope that she reigns for another 20 years, the reality of the situation is that at the Queen's age, even the most minor of health issues is cause for concern, and palace officials have had a succession plan in place for decades.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess#Royal Highness#British Royal Family#Uk#Royal Yacht Britannia#The Royal Family#The Royal Victorian Order#Greek#Royal Yachts
enstarz.com

Prince Harry Not Prince Charles’ Son? Meghan Markle Wants Proof and Demands Husband To Get Paternity Test [Report]

It seems like Meghan Markle is stirring the pot once again. Tabloids keep reporting about her demanding the Duke of Sussex to prove his relationship to Prince Charles. Speculations about Harry being an illegitimate son of the Prince of Wales have always existed and been questioned by curious and doubtful netizens. However, this time around, it's apparently the mother of his children and possibly his own father who brought up the topic to the media.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne's private estate is the size of over 11,000 tennis courts - photos

Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence live at Gatcombe Park nearby the royal's two children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips. The impressive Grade II-listed property sits within a 730-acre estate between the villages of Minchinhampton and Avening in Gloucestershire. As one acre is equivalent to 16 tennis courts, The Princess Royal could fit 11,680 courts within her private grounds.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Lost cache of £1m Faberge heirlooms which were brought to Britain by a spy during the Russian Revolution are discovered wrapped in tissue in a museum after being hidden for almost 90 years

A lost collection of Faberge heirlooms have been discovered in a museum basement where they had been hidden for almost 90 years. The items were found covered in dirt and dust but in good condition during a routine trip through the storerooms of the Royal Pavilion and Museums in Brighton.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Melbourne
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Royals
AceShowbiz

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Fear Son Archie Will Be Mocked Over Title

Royal biographer Andrew Morton reveals in a new interview that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex put parenting choice ahead of the honorary title for their 2-year-old son. AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly have turned down title for their son Archie. For the reason, a royal expert claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex put parenting choice ahead of the honorary title.
CELEBRITIES
People

Queen Elizabeth Keeps a Bittersweet Photo on Her Desk of Grandson Peter Phillips with Ex-Wife Autumn

Despite Peter Phillips' recent divorce from wife Autumn, they still hold a special place in his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's royal residence. On Wednesday, the Queen presented celebrated pianist Dame Imogen Cooper with Her Majesty's Medal for Music. A photo shows the monarch meeting with Cooper inside Buckingham Palace, where the Queen has several portraits of her grandchildren with their partners displayed in the background.
CELEBRITIES
hngn.com

Princess Diana Documentary Reveals She Witnessed Father Slap Her Mother; Here's What The Royal Has Been Through Before Marrying Prince Charles

During an unhappy childhood, Princess Diana's father slapped her mother, according to a new CNN documentary series. "Diana," a six-part docuseries that begins on Sunday, follows the late British princess as she grew up in a turbulent family in rural England. The first episode, "The Girl from Norfolk," tells the story of Princess Diana's upbringing in the countryside.
WORLD
SheKnows

Prince Charles May Be Giving This London Home to William’s Kids Instead of Harry & Meghan

With all of the changes that are happening in the the royal family, there was bound to be some conversation about property and real estate. As Prince William and Kate Middleton consider moving their family closer to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles seems to have some plans of his own for his current residence — Clarence House. And it looks like the home that would have initially gone to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is being saved for the youngest generation of the royal family. The Prince of Wales is reportedly considering bequeathing Clarence House to his eldest son’s children, according...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Which Divorced Couple Does Queen Elizabeth Have A Photo Of In Her Home?

If there's one thing fans love when it comes to the royals, it's getting a sneaky peek inside their palaces. Queen Elizabeth II has given fans a look inside her royal residences on multiple occasions, even showing off personal items such as irreplaceable royal artefacts and personal photos of her famous family.
RELATIONSHIPS
nickiswift.com

When Did Prince William And Prince Harry Meet Camilla Parker Bowles?

It's safe to say Prince William and Prince Harry once had a complicated relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles. The Duchess of Cornwall had reached infamy for being the mistress of their father, Prince Charles, when he was still married to the late Princess Diana. At one point, she was helmed as the "most hated woman in Britain," due to her direct involvement in the dissolution of Charles and Diana's marriage, per NBC News.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy