MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Essentia Health says it has dismissed dozens of employees who have decided not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Monday was the health system’s deadline for employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Essentia Health announced the requirement in early August. An Essentia Health representative said that 49 employees decided against the vaccination and did not choose to seek an exemption, so they have been dismissed. “While we’re sad to see them leave, we respect their decisions. We appreciate their good work, wish them well and these individuals are eligible for rehire at Essentia Health if they change their...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO