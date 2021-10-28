CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

How to watch OU vs. Texas Tech

By Joey Helmer
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN, Okla. — The fourth-ranked Sooners return to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for their penultimate home game of the season. They’re a 19.5-point favorite in what marks the 29th overall meeting in the series, as they own a 22-6 lead all-time, including the last nine straight. Here’s a look...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Source: TCU working to interview Deion Sanders, Tony Elliott, others

Much of the conversation surrounding TCU’s coaching search so far has surrounded SMU head coach and former Horned Frog analyst Sonny Dykes. However, TCU’s hiring committee is attempting to cast a wide net in the program’s effort to replace Gary Patterson. Among the candidates the Horned Frogs are currently working...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Halzle discusses coaching QBs, Hooker's development on 'Vol Calls'

Tennessee quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle appeared on the Vol Network's "Vol Calls" radio show Wednesday night to discuss the Vols' quarterbacks through their first eight games this season and preview Saturday's game at No. 18 Kentucky. The Vols (4-4, 2-3 SEC) will take on the rival Wildcats (6-2, 4-2) at 7 p.m. Eastern time Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Top247 WR Isaiah Sategna flips to Arkansas

In the end, Fayeteville (Ark.) High Top247 receiver Isaiah Sategna will stay home for college. Sategna has flipped his verbal from Oregon to Arkansas, giving Sam Pittman and his staff a pledge from the No. 1 recruit in the state. “I wanted to go to Arkansas because, Oregon and Arkansas...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
City
Kansas, OK
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
247Sports

3-star OT Grayson Morgan sets decision date

With the high school season winding down, 3-star 2022 offensive tackle Grayson Morgan from Nashville's Montgomery Bell Academy has decided to announce his commitment. Morgan told 247Sports on Wednesday night that he will reveal his college decision on Friday morning; Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Mississippi State have emerged as top contenders for Morgan over the course of the cycle.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

UCF coach Gus Malzahn says Cincinnati 'can win the whole thing'

The first College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday night, and fans of the Cincinnati Bearcats were frustrated with where they sat as the No. 6 team in the rankings. UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was asked what he thought about how Cincinnati compares to the rest of the rankings and gave a ringing endorsement of the Bearcats.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Alabama Pass Emphasis Is Recent Trend

Alabama Coach Nick Saban passed out a few football clichés in his Wednesday evening ZOOM meeting with reporters. Just because they are considered cliché doesn’t mean they aren’t true. Just the opposite in fact. For instance, he noted that the players who practice well are the ones who play well,...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma State offers top ranked OT in 2023 class Kadyn Proctor

Oklahoma State has entered the mix for the top ranked offensive tackle in the 2023 class, extending an offer to Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk prospect Kadyn Proctor on Wednesday. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound lineman is a highly-regarded recruit with more than 30 known offers as a junior. Other programs already...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teddy Lehman
Person
Kennedy Brooks
Person
Sonny Cumbie
Person
Dusty Dvoracek
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Tom Luginbill
247Sports

UGA commit Griffin Scroggs honored as an All-American

As the Road to the Dome for the 2022 All-American Bowl continues, Grayson High school (Georgia) offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs was one of the prospects honored this week with his jersey to play in this prestigious event. Scroggs, a 6-foot-4, 315 pound IOL , who verbally committed to the Georgia...
HIGH SCHOOL
247Sports

Ducks lose four-star WR commit Isaiah Sategna to Arkansas

For the second time this week, Oregon has lost a four-star wide receiver from their 2022 recruiting class. This time, Isaiah Sategna took to Twitter to announce his decision to flip from Oregon to Arkansas. In the post, Isaiah said, "I want to thank Coach McClendon, Coach Cristobal, and Sam...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Clemson#Coaches Poll#Western Carolina#American Football#Ou#Sooners#Gaylord Family#The Red Raiders#Abc#Voice Of#The Associated Press Poll#Tcu#Boise State
247Sports

James Franklin post-practice quick hitters

Coziah is obviously very talented. We’ve been excited about him since we signed him. I thought he was going to be in more of a backup rotational role this year and felt like he was going to really grow as the season went on. Obviously, he's been forced into a different scenario now. And I thought he's playing pretty well, so the defensive coaches and so I think as he continues to gain more experience and more confidence, he's a twitchy guy that's got the size that really you want that that position, it's hard to find. And we've been really pleased with him. D’Von is a year older, has obviously been in the program a little bit longer. He's got a little bit better understanding of how and why we do things. But another really talented guy. Both out of Maryland, McDonogh High School and DeMatha. I think both of them have a bright future. Obviously the scenario has changed from the beginning of the year to now what their role and our expectations are going to be.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Transfer Portal Spotlight: Former LSU starter Myles Brennan deserves another Power 5 shot

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan officially entered the transfer portal on Nov. 3, 2021, and will be part of the 2022 transfer cycle. Here’s what you need to know:. Why They Transferred: Brennan waited three seasons for his chance to start in 2020 and was injured three games into the season. Then in 2021, Brennan broke his arm before fall camp and sophomore Max Johnson took over as the starting quarterback for the Tigers.
NFL
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Beer Barrel insight from both sides

Looking for a discussion on this week’s Beer Barrel battle from both sides?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and The Cats Pause’s Derek Terry (from the Frozen Blue Tundra of Lexington) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s internets to preview the annual border battle between Tennessee and Kentucky from both sides of that border … plus some little basketball, because duh.
SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said on Wednesday of LSU game week

Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters via Zoom on Wednesday, the third day of LSU game week. Below is everything he said in his final media availability of the week. "What I think we've tried to emphasize this week -- especially coming off a bye week, not being...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
247Sports

Nick Saban provides injury updates on Drew Sanders, Camar Wheaton

Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders (hand) was able to return to the practice field this week, and according to coach Nick Saban, the sophomore has progressed nicely in his recovery. “He’s practiced well,” Saban said. “He’s been able to practice, hasn’t had any issues or problems. They’ll do another check on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

UGA commit and Five-Star Mykel Williams honored as an All-American

As the Road to the Dome for the 2022 All-American Bowl continues, Columbus, Georgia, five-star and UGA commit Mykel Williams was one of the prospects honored this week with his jersey to play in this prestigious event. Williams, a 6-foot-5, 265 pound DL is a five-star on the 247Sports composite...
COLUMBUS, GA
247Sports

Ohio State commit George Fitzpatrick receives All-American Bowl jersey

Ohio State commit George Fitzpatrick is all set to wrap up his high school years with an appearance at the 2022 All-American Bowl. The four-star offensive lineman from Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek was presented with his all-star jersey Wednesday as part of the latest episode in the 2022 All-American Bowl: Road to the Dome series.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy