CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

India ARRESTS Muslims for cheering on Pakistani cricket team during dramatic World Cup victory

By Rachael Bunyan For Mailonline, Afp
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Indian police have arrested three Muslim students and a teacher for allegedly celebrating the Pakistan cricket team's victory over arch-rivals India at the T20 World Cup.

The students, originally from the Indian-administered Kashmir, had reportedly shouted 'anti-India and pro-Pakistan' slogans during Sunday's match which saw Pakistan defeat India by 10 wickets, police said.

They were taken into custody on Wednesday in the northern city of Agra for 'promoting enmity' and disrupting religious harmony, police inspector Pavindra Kumar Singh said.

The case was lodged after right-wing Hindu nationalist groups barged into the Raja Balwant Singh Engineering Technical College demanding the arrest of the three students, according to press reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2J0k_0cfN66Kp00
Indian police have arrested three Muslim students and a teacher for allegedly celebrating the Pakistan cricket team's victory over arch-rivals India at the T20 World Cup. Pictured: Spectators cheer during the match on Sunday

Also on Wednesday, teacher Nafeesa Attari was arrested in Udaipur in western India for posting 'we won' on her WhatsApp status after Pakistan routed India on Sunday in Dubai. She was later released on bail.

Attari, who was also dismissed from her job, apologised for her conduct in a video message, saying she never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments.

'I am an Indian and I love my country. I love India as much as anyone else does. As soon as I realised I have made a mistake I deleted my post,' she said.

The Times of India said two more people were arrested for displaying pro-Pakistan slogans in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The arrests came after police launched an investigation into several hundred students who burst into celebrations in Kashmir following the T20 clash watched by millions across South Asia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XD4in_0cfN66Kp00
The students, originally from the Indian-administered Kashmir, had reportedly shouted 'anti-India and pro-Pakistan' slogans during Sunday's match which saw Pakistan defeat India by 10 wickets, police said. Pictured: Cricket fans watch the match on TV in Karachi, Pakistan 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OVU8H_0cfN66Kp00
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (right) takes the winning run in the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup cricket match

Anti-India sentiment is widespread and deep in Muslim-majority Kashmir, a Himalayan territory claimed in its entirety by both India and Pakistan.

Police are reportedly looking to book the 'ringleaders' of the Kashmir celebration under harsh anti-terror legislation that allows suspects to be held for six months without charge.

Officers also detained for questioning six residents in the Jammu region of the territory after a video emerged on social media showing them supporting Pakistan's cricket team.

On Monday, a group of Kashmiri students in the northern state of Punjab reported being attacked after they celebrated Pakistan's victory.

Analysts say right-wing Hindu groups have been emboldened and that the space for dissent has shrunk since nationalistic Prime Minister Narendra Modi stormed to power in 2014.

Despite their mutual love for cricket, the nations' political enmity means they now only play against each other at international tournaments. Pakistan's win on Sunday was their first in 13 attempts at a World Cup competition.

In the aftermath, celebratory gunfire erupted in the Pakistani cities of Islamabad and Karachi. India's only Muslim player, Mohammed Shami, was subjected to a storm of social media abuse.

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Pakistan lashes out as India warns of air strikes,

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan firmly slammed an "irresponsible" and "provocative" statement reportedly made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in which he threatened Pakistan with so-called 'surgical strikes.'. "This delusional statement only goes to further demonstrate the BJP-RSS combine's propensity to stoke regional tensions for both ideological reasons and political...
WORLD
AFP

India sentences four to death for bombing Modi rally

Four people accused of bombing a 2013 election rally for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been sentenced to death, with two others jailed for life over the deadly attack. A series of blasts rocked a park in the eastern city of Patna soon before then-opposition leader Modi was due to address a massive crowd gathered there for a campaign event. The attacks also targeted a nearby train station, altogether killing six people and injuring nearly 100 others. The National Investigation Agency, the country's main counter-terrorism authority, said Monday that the accused were all from the banned Students Islamic Movements of India group.
INDIA
The Independent

India's Modi invites pope to visit after 2017 plan collapsed

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited Pope Francis to visit the country, extending an official opening after plans for a 2017 papal visit fell apart.Modi made the invitation Saturday during an unusually long, 55-minute audience with Francis at the Vatican Modi is in Rome for the Group of 20 summit.There are roughly 18 million Catholics in India, a small minority in the largely Hindu nation of 1.3 billion. Modi’s hard-line, Hindu nationalist government was returned to power for a second term in 2019.“Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis," Modi tweeted. “I had the opportunity...
RELIGION
dallassun.com

Fans perform 'havan' ahead of India-Pak T20 Cricket World Cup

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 24 (ANI): Indian fans in Bengaluru performed 'havan' to seek the blessing of God ahead of India's match with Pakistan in the T20 Cricket World Cup. Fans performing 'havan' on Saturday are seeking blessings from God for all Indian players so that they perform their best...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohammed Shami
Person
Narendra Modi
Birmingham Star

Indore artists make rangoli to cheer team India in T20 World Cup

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Indore artist along with her team has made 7,700 square feet rangoli to cheer the team India ahead of their first match in the T20 World Cup. While speaking to ANI, Shikha Sharma, who led the team of artists, said, "We have made...
SPORTS
95.5 FM WIFC

Cricket-India-Pakistan blockbuster set to light up Twenty20 World Cup

DUBAI (Reuters) – Former champions India and Pakistan will face off on Sunday in a Twenty20 World Cup blockbuster in Dubai and the buzz around the game underlines the enduring appeal of the matchup between the sub-continent’s feuding neighbours. India captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam have called...
SOCCER
BBC

T20 World Cup: The toxic trolling of India's cricket stars

When India's cricket team lost last Sunday's key match to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Dubai, Indian fans took to social media to passionately vent their anger. Much of it was directed at fast bowler Mohammad Shami - the only Muslim player in India's 15-member World Cup squad - who was subjected to vicious trolling and online abuse.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket World Cup#International Cricket#Muslims#Pakistani#Indian#Hindu#Whatsapp#The Times Of India#Himalayan
mymixfm.com

Cricket-New Zealand beat India to revive T20 World Cup campaign

DUBAI (Reuters) – New Zealand revived their Twenty20 World Cup campaign with a comfortable eight-wicket win over India, who succumbed to their second successive defeat of the tournament on Sunday. Put in to bat, India’s rejigged top order wilted in no time and the 2007 champions crawled to 110-7 in...
WORLD
The Independent

Cop26: What does India’s 2070 net zero target mean for the world?

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s surprise announcement of a 2070 target for net zero carbon emissions has come with several ambitious pledges.India, which is one of the three largest emitters of greenhouse gases after China and the US, had earlier stayed away from net zero commitments and instead demanded more action from developed nations.Before the UN climate negotiations, India also emphasised that net zero targets were less important than the path towards achieving reduced emissions. However, pressure had been building on India ever since China announced its 2060 net zero target last year.On Monday, Mr Modi’s statement at the...
INDIA
AFP

WHO grants India's Covaxin jab emergency approval

The World Health Organization on Wednesday issued an emergency use listing for the India-made Covaxin vaccine, in a move expected to increase Covid-19 jabs available in poor countries. The vaccine, made by India's Bharat Biotech and with a 78-percent efficacy rate after two doses over a month "is extremely suitable for low- and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements," the UN body said. Covaxin is the first vaccine completely developed and manufactured in India to receive WHO approval. Unlike mRNA vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that have emerged as leading jabs against Covid-19, Covaxin uses the more traditional "inactivated" technology that has been used for decades in vaccines against diseases like polio, seasonal influenza and rabies.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Diwali marked in Asia with celebrations, prayers

Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.The festival is celebrated mainly in India but Hindus across the world, particularly in other parts of Asia, also gather with family members and friends to socialize, visit temples and decorate houses with small oil lamps made from clay. The festival is also marked by raucous parties and fireworks displays, often throughout the night.Like every year, India has been lit up in a dazzling display of lights and colors. Brightly colored rangoli...
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
Dubai
sandiegouniontribune.com

Cricket South Africa orders team to take knee at World Cup

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Cricket South Africa ordered its players Tuesday to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of their remaining games at the T20 World Cup. The directive came in a statement after “concerns were raised” over the “different postures” taken by...
WORLD
persecution.org

Church Leader Calls on Modi to Confront Rising Anti-Christian Violence in India

10/29/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – According to the Union of Catholic Asian News (UCAN), the Archbishop of India’s Madhya Pradesh state has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to act against rising anti-Christian violence in India. The church leader’s call for help comes as a new report documents unprecedented levels of anti-Christian violence taking place in India.
WORLD
AFP

Boom not bust as 'unique' Babar and Rizwan build Pakistan foundation

Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, the most destructive opening pair at the T20 World Cup, have been described as "unique" by batting coach Matthew Hayden. The Australian legend should know -- over a 15-year international career, left-hander Hayden was a fixture at the top of the order, compiling more than 8,000 Test runs and over 6,000 in ODIs. "Babar and Rizwan have created a unique opening for themselves," Hayden told AFP at the T20 World Cup where Pakistan have already made the semi-finals with four wins in four games. "They are very independent players with their own styles but that blend and mix make for the perfect combination.
WORLD
hngn.com

Vladimir Putin Defends Joe Biden's Decision To Withdraw US Troops From Afghanistan as Russia Ponders on Removing Taliban From Terrorist List

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Joe Biden was correct in withdrawing American soldiers from Afghanistan, but he criticized the "mess" that was left behind. Following the Taliban's takeover of power and the expulsion of most Western diplomats from Kabul, Moscow has been attempting to strengthen its influence in Afghanistan.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Turkish president orders removal of U.S. ambassador

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday he's declared U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield and nine other foreign envoys personae non gratae after they called for the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala this week, per AP. Why it matters: This would be the biggest rift with the West since Erdoğan...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy