CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Mix of youth and experience helping No. 21 Texas surge ahead in Big 12

By ZACH SMITH, HCN Sports Editor
hillcountrynews
hillcountrynews
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas soccer coach Angela Kelly didn’t do her huge freshman class any favors at the beginning of this season. The first five...

www.hillcountrynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Huskers to continue ‘Red Carpet Experience’ ticket exchange for the youth

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Athletic Department announced Monday that their popular Red Carpet Experience will also be used for a select number of games at other ticketed Husker events. The Red Carpet Experience was used earlier this year at Memorial Stadium, the program provided underserved youth the opportunity...
LINCOLN, NE
hillcountrynews

Copa Tejas slips away from Austin FC with loss to FC Dallas

Austin FC had a chance to come back from Frisco with some silverware. But as has been the case for most of the season, all they bring home is disappointment. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
AUSTIN, TX
hillcountrynews

NAACP urges athletes not to play for Texas teams

The NAACP is asking professional athletes not to sign with teams in Texas on account of the state’s “archaic policies, disguised as laws.” A letter from the civil rights …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage,...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Kelly
Temple Daily Telegram

Current, future Big 12 teams in playoff mix

There is a developing College Football Playoff race between an outgoing Big 12 school and an incoming Big 12 school. No. 2 Cincinnati, heading to the Big 12 at some point, and No. 3 Oklahoma, leaving the Big 12 at some point, remained undefeated Saturday, though neither was at its best.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wvtm13.com

Two Birmingham youth football teams seeking financial support ahead of tournaments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two youth football teams in Birmingham have earned spots to compete in upcoming tournaments. Now, they need help getting there. Wahouma Seminoles 8U's coach said the team is number one in the state. The Seminoles are aiming to be number one nationally when they compete in the Youth National Championship next month in Miami, Florida. There are 30 players on the team and the cost to get them to Miami is expensive. The Seminoles have sponsors and say they’re also getting help from the city, but the coach says they need more support.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12#At The Beginning#Computer
Marietta Daily Journal

TCU AD under fire for handling of Gary Patterson’s exit

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati pleaded with Gary Patterson to finish out the season on Sunday. He didn’t want the veteran head coach’s tenure to end in the abrupt fashion it did. Donati envisioned the school celebrating TCU’s winningest head coach before the home finale against Kansas on Nov. 20.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WFAA

Gary Patterson out as TCU football head coach

FORT WORTH, Texas — Gary Patterson is out at TCU. WFAA has confirmed the Horned Frogs and their long-time head coach have mutually agreed to part ways. Patterson has been the program’s head man since he took over on an interim basis in 2000. "We are grateful to Gary and...
FORT WORTH, TX
Parents Magazine

The Untapped Potential of Mixed-Gender Youth Sports

The volleyball team at Woodland Park Middle School in San Marcos, California has the things you would expect: a regulation-height net, abundant knee pads, and boisterous cheering. It also has a more unexpected feature—the team is made up of tweens of different genders, playing cohesively on a single team. Four...
SAN MARCOS, CA
hillcountrynews

Houston wins I-45 rivalry game with 44-37 upset of No. 19 SMU

HOUSTON − A 100-yard kickoff return by Marcus Jones gave Houston the edge over No. 19 SMU in this year's rendition of the I-45 rivalry game. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
HOUSTON, TX
hillcountrynews

hillcountrynews

Cedar Park, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for northwest suburban Austin, Texas, including Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock, Lago Vista and Jonestown

 https://www.hillcountrynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy