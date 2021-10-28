Mix of youth and experience helping No. 21 Texas surge ahead in Big 12

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two youth football teams in Birmingham have earned spots to compete in upcoming tournaments. Now, they need help getting there. Wahouma Seminoles 8U's coach said the team is number one in the state. The Seminoles are aiming to be number one nationally when they compete in the Youth National Championship next month in Miami, Florida. There are 30 players on the team and the cost to get them to Miami is expensive. The Seminoles have sponsors and say they’re also getting help from the city, but the coach says they need more support.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO