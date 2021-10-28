CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Exquisite tiaras that belonged to Napoleon's wife the Duchess of Parma are expected to fetch £500,000 when they go on sale at Sotheby's after 150 years in a family's private collection

By Jessica Rach For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

A set of rare early 19th-century tiaras which are thought to have once belonged to Napoleon's wife Joséphine de Beauharnais, Empress of France, are set to go on sale at Sotheby's London Treasures sale in December.

The two tiaras – each part of a parure – are set with gemstones engraved with classical heads, several of which are possibly ancient, and were believed to endow the wearer with their various depicted qualities such as heroism, faithfulness and love.

Made in Paris in 1808, Sotheby's describe them as 'embodying the fascination for neo-classical design that reached its zenith under Bonaparte's regime'.

The set are said to come from a 'UK private collection' where they have remained for 'at least 150 years' and are expected to fetch £200,000- 300,000 and £100,000-200,000 respectively - and can be viewed in Geneva next month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49SHaq_0cfN57Fl00
A gold, cameo and enamel diadem by Jacques-Amboise Oliveras from circa 1808 with five oval hardstone cameos depicting Zeus, Dionysus (probably 18th century), Medusa, Pan and Gaia (probably late 16th century) estimated to sell for £100,000-£200,000

Renowned for their lavish entertainment and appetite for grandeur and luxury, Napoléon and Joséphine's patronage of the arts was intrinsic to the establishment of design during the regime and provided a much needed impetus to the luxury industries and jewellery workshops following the French Revolution and its aftermath.

In just six years, Joséphine spent an impressive sum of over 25 million francs on jewellery and clothes, far exceeding her designated allowance.

Joséphine understood the value of her public image, using her clothes and jewels to evoke the ideals of the ancient world, and linking it with the current Empire to enhance the prestige of her husband's regime.

The tiaras' style reflects the fact that after the French Revolution, Napoléon had sought to legitimise his new government by resurrecting historical and cultural references to ancient Rome, even choosing to stud his coronation crown 2 with a large number of ancient portrait cameos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5WTi_0cfN57Fl00
A set of rare early 19th-century tiaras which are thought to have once belonged to Napoleon's wife Joséphine de Beauharnais, Empress of France, are set to go on sale at Sotheby's in Geneva. Pictured: A Carnelian, enamel and gold diadem, circa 1808, some glyptics possibly Ancient estimated at £200,000 - £300,000

A similar parure is held in the collection of the Swedish Royal family, inherited through Joséphine's son, Eugène Rose de Beauharnais, Duke of Leuchtenberg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31sw1U_0cfN57Fl00
In just six years, Joséphine spent an impressive sum of over 25 million francs on jewellery and clothes, far exceeding her designated allowance

His daughter, Joséphine of Leuchtenberg, brought numerous jewels into the Swedish Royal family when she married the future King Oscar I in 1823.

Those interested in buying the items will be able to view the remarkable items at the Mandarin Oriental, Geneva, alongside highlights from Sotheby's sales of Magnificent Jewels next month.

According to Joséphine's lady in waiting, Mademoiselle Avrillion, who was in charge of her jewellery, her greatest pleasure when at her home, Château de Malmaison, was to sit at a table with her ladies beside a fire, and show them the cameos she was wearing that day.

The inventories of Joséphine's jewels drawn up in 1804 and after her death in 1814 list numerous examples of her cameo and intaglio jewellery, though unfortunately provide few precise details of the contents.

The sale includes a selection of further pieces which are thought to have once belonged to Joséphine de Beauharnais.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qrk5A_0cfN57Fl00
A pair of pendent earrings, each set with a single intaglio and similarly decorated; a hair comb, and a belt ornament, the centre set with a carnelian cameo of Bacchus. In the original fitted case they are offered as part of the tiara set

Kristian Spofforth, Head of Sotheby’s Jewels department said: 'These majestic jewels mounted with cameos and intaglios certainly evoke the style of the grand Empress Joséphine - her rank as wife of Napoleon Bonaparte, her impeccable taste and her interest in the classical world.

'Empress Joséphine was much more than just a collector of antiquities. By being the first to incorporate these cameos and intaglios into her dress, wearing them side by side with pearls and diamonds, she created an entire new fashion that swept Paris and the world, based on neo-classical forms.

'The jewels offered here demonstrate the finest delicate work by the finest French workshops, and, today, there are hardly any comparable pieces in the world. When fashions changed, jewellery was broken up and re-modelled, making their survival a truly exceptional one.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPiAh_0cfN57Fl00
A belt ornament, circa 1808

Napoleon and Joséphine's interest in the arts, design and gem engraving

Since the noble art of gem engraving had been patronised by the rulers of the ancient world, Napoleon too associated this technique with his own regime.

The Imperial couple had images of themselves recreated in numerous cameos with quintessential Roman motifs of laurel leaf, crown and cloak.

Napoléon's interest culminated in founding a school in Paris to instruct on their engraving and, from 1805, extending the Prix de Rome (hitherto reserved for painters, sculptors and architects) to engravers too.

Joséphine herself possessed an extensive and well curated collection of antiquities.

Advised by Dominique-Vivant Denon, Director of the Musée Napoleon, she learnt to distinguish between the various hardstones used, to appreciate the virtuoso engraving techniques, and to recognise the gods and heroes of mythology, successive Roman Emperors and Empresses, and the significance of the scenes depicted.

She would select cameos from her collection to be mounted into jewellery and into other items in her wardrobe, such as her green velvet riding jacket that was reportedly secured with a gold belt decorated with them.

This type of jewellery struck just the right note in Paris during the Consulate and the Empire when there was a transition of collective taste towards classical simplicity, rejecting the previous century's penchant for elaborate embellishment.

The ideal of female beauty was to model oneself on the ancient Greek sculptures in all their simple purity, abstaining from any sort of fashion which might pose as a distraction.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This Rare ‘Pigeon’s Blood’ Ruby Ring Could Reach $4.5 Million at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels Auction

The legendary “pigeon’s blood” ruby is poised to make a giant splash at Christie’s this fall. Two pieces of high jewelry featuring the exceedingly rare red gemstone will go under the gavel at the Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels auction on November 28. According to the auction house, the rarities are expected to ignite fervent bidding among collectors and fetch in excess of $4 million each. For the unversed, the pigeon’s blood ruby is the most coveted of all rubies. The moniker, which is believed to have originated in Myanmar, points to the gem’s vivid crimson hue that is said to mirror the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Lost cache of £1m Faberge heirlooms which were brought to Britain by a spy during the Russian Revolution are discovered wrapped in tissue in a museum after being hidden for almost 90 years

A lost collection of Faberge heirlooms have been discovered in a museum basement where they had been hidden for almost 90 years. The items were found covered in dirt and dust but in good condition during a routine trip through the storerooms of the Royal Pavilion and Museums in Brighton.
U.K.
Robb Report

These Diamond and Emerald Specs Were Made for an Indian Prince. They Could Get $7 Million at Auction.

For a few million, you can find out what the world looks like through actual diamond lenses. Sotheby’s is offering two pairs of incredible gem-encrusted spectacles at its bi-annual Arts of the Islamic World & India auction in London on October 27. The outlandish specs, which each carry a high estimate of £2.5 million (approximately $3.4 million at the current exchange rate), come with an incredible backstory that’s just as complex and unique as the eyewear itself. Scholars believe both pairs were commissioned by an Indian prince during the 17th century. To start, an artisan shaped two pairs of glasses out of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parma#Private Collection#Sotheby#Swedish
townandcountrymag.com

Empress Joséphine Bonaparte’s Tiaras Are About to Hit the Auction Block

Empress Joséphine de Beauharnais, wife of French Emperor Napoléon Bonaparte, understood the power of jewelry and fashion to define her public image. Her ill-fated predecessors didn’t fare as well, so when she and Napoléon came into power, they sought to enhance their regal style and legitimize their new government by resurrecting historical and cultural references to ancient Rome. That resulted in tiaras, jewels, and fashion in a Neoclassical style, a trend that swept through France under Bonaparte’s regime. Two historic tiaras that reflect this Empire style (each with matching jewels) will be offered at Sotheby’s London sale on December 7.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Christie’s to Sell Tiaras Said to Belong to Empress Josephine

Click here to read the full article. CROWNING GLORY: A pair of tiaras believed to have belonged to France’s Empress Joséphine will go under the hammer at Sotheby’s as part of the auction house’s “Treasures” salon on Dec. 7. Best known as Joséphine de Beauharnais, she married revolutionary general Napoléon Bonaparte in 1796 and became empress of the French in 1804 after he was elected as emperor. The couple’s lavish lifestyle revitalized the luxury industry and jewelry workshops that had been reeling from the French Revolution and its aftermath.More from WWDMeghan and Harry Australia, New Zealand Tour 2018 in PhotosPippa Middleton...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

Nazi-Looted El Greco Painting Comes to Christie’s After Return to Heirs of Original Owner

Three Old Master paintings looted during WWII, including a storied El Greco, will be auctioned during the Old Masters evening sale at Christie’s in London on December 7. All of the paintings formerly belonged to Julius and Camilla Priester; the couple’s heirs received the works within the past several years, more than seven decades after the canvases were seized by the Nazis. Julius Priester was a Jewish-Austrian industrialist who amassed his wealth in the oil and energy sector. He and his wife garnered a collection of more than 80 Old Master paintings that included works by Peter Paul Rubens, Anthony van...
VISUAL ART
luxurylaunches.com

Why buy a painting when you can buy a $547 million Roman villa that has the world’s only ceiling mural by the Italian painter Caravaggio.

Owning art is no easy feat. And if it’s a whole ceiling wall painted by Italian artist Caravaggio that we’re talking about, it is certain to come at a cost that only a few can afford. On this note, giving connoisseurs a chance to own a home with the only ceiling ever painted by maverick is Auction Company Fallco Zucchetti.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
bitcoin.com

Paris Hilton Lists a Few Pieces From Her NFT Collection via Sotheby’s Metaverse Marketplace

Last week the leading luxury auction house Sotheby’s introduced its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace called “Metaverse.” The Sotheby’s NFT marketplace has featured a number of collectible artworks including cards from the Rare Pepe card collection. Now the socialite Paris Hilton has introduced a few of her NFTs on Sotheby’s native NFT market featuring works from popular NFT artists such as Chelsea Evenstar and Maalavidaa.
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

The Crown Jewels: From Empress Farah of Iran to Queen Mary, the royals who have boasted the best jewellery collections

Born of aristocratic roots but not wealthy ones, Mary amassed a legendary jewellery collection throughout her reign. She had married the future King George V in 1893, only after her first fiancé, his brother, died unexpectedly before their wedding day. The jewellery she received as wedding gifts could have filled a Bond Street salon but Mary was well ahead of her time, so she repurposed many of the stones into more contemporary designs and kept a meticulous inventory of their provenance. One of her more impressive pieces was the the Delhi Durbar Necklace, featuring nine of the Cambridge emeralds, which had astonishingly been won by Mary’s grandmother in a charity lottery. The emeralds were passed down the family by way of children and mistresses until Mary commissioned Garrard to set them alongside diamonds to make up the necklace and added the near flawless 8.8 carat Cullinan VII diamond as a pendant. This diamond is one of nine cut from the 3,100-carat Cullinan diamond which had been gifted to Mary’s father-in-law, King Edward VII. The Lovers Knot Brooch is another recognisable jewellery icon. Bought from Garrard in 1932, this scalloped shaped ribbon brooch features brilliant cut diamonds and is designed with hinges at the top of the tails allowing them to flicker with movement. Mary died in 1953 during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who inherited much of her enviable jewellery collection and was seen wearing the Queen Mary’s Lovers Knot Brooch at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

$20 M. Van Gogh to Be Auctioned Under Restitution Settlement with Heirs of Persecuted Collectors

A landscape scene by van Gogh sold under duress by its original German-Jewish owner and looted from another in the years leading up to World War II is coming to auction. It will be auctioned next month on November 11 in New York as part of the $200 million impressionist collection of Texas oil magnate Edwin Cox, who died in November 2020. The money from the sale will be included in a settlement agreement to the heirs of Max Meirowsky, Alexandrine de Rothschild, and representatives for Cox’s estate. Van Gogh’s Meules de blé (1888) is a work on paper depicting an outdoor...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Royal jewels set to go up for auction in Geneva next week

A diamond bracelet that once belonged to France’s Marie Antoinette and a sapphire-and-diamond brooch with matching ear clips that once dangled from a Russian grand duchess are among the featured items in auctions of jewelry and other collectibles next week in Geneva Also going under the hammer in the lakeside Swiss city will be a pair of high-top Nike sneakers from the late NBA star Kobe Bryant the Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard who died in a helicopter crash in California last year. The blue, white and gold Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 basketball shoes are expected to...
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

Jewellery smuggled out of Russia amid 1917 revolution to go on sale

Smuggled out of Russia by a British antiques dealer in a daring raid during the turmoil of the 1917 revolution, there was no guarantee it would ever be seen again. The large sapphire and diamond brooch, pictured above, was among 244 pieces of jewellery hidden in two shabby Gladstone bags. Another part of the haul was the Vladimir tiara which now belongs to the Queen.
WORLD
New York Post

Sprawling 17th-century Italian Villa made for royals to hit auction

A 17th-century Italian villa used to host royalty has now gone up for auction. And it’s being auctioned with no reserve – meaning the property will be sold, regardless of price. Known as Villa Litta Carini, and situated 45 minutes outside Milan, the highest bidder will become the new owner...
REAL ESTATE
ARTnews

Banksy’s Self-Destructing Painting Sells for Record-Breaking $25.3 M. at Sotheby’s

Banksy’s Love is in the Bin, comprised of the shreds of his famously self-destructing piece Girl with Balloon, fetched £18.6 million ($25.3 million) at a Sotheby’s sale in London on Thursday, generating a new record for the artist at auction. After 10 minutes of bidding, the work was bought for well over its pre-sale estimate of £4 million–£6 million. The sale marks nearly three years since Girl with Ballon (2006) was destroyed at an evening sale at Sotheby’s London. Seconds after selling for £1 million ($1.4 million), the work was unexpectedly lowered through a hidden shredder built into the bottom half...
ENTERTAINMENT
Boston 25 News WFXT

11 Picasso works fetch nearly $110M at Las Vegas auction

LAS VEGAS — Eleven works by artist Pablo Picasso that have been on display at a Las Vegas casino sold for a collective total of more than $110 million Saturday night. The curated selection of paintings, works on paper and ceramics from Picasso, highlight his work from 1917 to 1969, according to Sotheby’s, which organized the auction.
VISUAL ART
Wallpaper*

Karl Lagerfeld’s design collection goes on sale at Sotheby’s

Karl Lagerfeld’s Estate auction, held over two weeks in December 2021 by Sotheby’s, will take place in Monaco, Paris and online. Among the treasures for sale are the contents of various spaces belonging to the fashion designer, photographer and collector, who passed away in February 2019: his 19th-floor apartment in Monaco’s Millefiori tower; his 19th-century house in Louveciennes near Versailles, where the poet Leconte de Lisle was once a frequent guest; his apartment at 17 quai Voltaire in Paris; his office at 15 rue des Saint-Pères; and the never-before photographed apartment opposite, at 8 rue des Saint-Pères.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy