Emporia State linebacker Dawson Hammes has been named the MIAA defensive player of the week. Hammes led Emporia States defense with 12 tackles in the Hornets 15-12 win at Fort Hays State. Two of his tackles came on the Tigers final drive while they were driving for a potential game tying or winning score. He had a touchdown-saving tackle after a 29-yard gain on second down with under a minute left and then was in on the third down stop with 25 seconds left. As a team the Hornets held the Tigers, the second ranked passing team in the MIAA, to under 150 yards passing.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO