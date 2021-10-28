GMB guests debate: Should Her Majesty, 95, retire

Dame Esther Rantzen has insisted the Queen, 95, is still 'as sharp as a needle' and remains a 'guiding star' as she appeared on GMB today - just days after Her Majesty was advised to cancel COP26 appearance.

Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Dame Esther Rantzen and broadcaster Neev Spencer debated whether at the age of 95, the monarch should still be working or whether she should put her feet up.

It comes after news the queen will not be attending COP26 in Glasgow after she followed doctor's advice to rest after spending a night in hospital.

But while Dame Esther Rantzen argued Her Majesty should remain as head of state, Neev Spencer instead argued she thinks it's time Her Majesty should retire.

'With all due respect to the monarch, she has been incredible as a guide in all these years, but she's 95-years-old,' she explained. 'If I think about my grandma, she's 95 and she's useless. She's always cancelling things because she's like, "I'm sorry its too cold, I'm not coming." At that age, she should be kicking off her kitten heels and just relaxing.'

Broadcaster Neev Spencer (pictured) argued that she thinks it's time Her Majesty should retire

However, Dame Esther had a rather different opinion and argued it's probably the 'last thing she would want.'

She continued: 'We have to remember we're talking about someone who dedicated herself to public service when she inherited the job in her twenties and since then, she has met every world leader.

'She's been the guiding star for commonwealth and personally I think, in the last two years, she's really burst into bloom.

'Also she's as sharp as a needle. The occasional comments we pick up from the microphone are exactly what we're all thinking.

'And the time she made that wonderful speech - she pulled us together and made us feel confident and comfortable. So I say, long may she reign! Looking forward to the platinum celebrations and beyond.'

During the segment of the show, the pair also discussed how Her Majesty turned down an Oldie of the Year award because she believes "you're only as old as you feel."'

Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Dame Esther Rantzen (pictured) and broadcaster Neev Spencer debated whether at the age of 95, the Queen should still be working at all or whether she should put her feet up

The Queen arrives to attend the ceremonial opening of the sixth Senedd, in Cardiff, Wales on October 14, 2021

The debate comes after news the Queen will not be attending Cop26 in Glasgow after she followed doctor's advice to rest after spending a night in hospital

'Look, I'm not going to say the Queen can't do what she wants to do,' said Neev. 'But the truth is, she is 95! This is what we have to consider. And, she went through the pandemic, which means she's about 115 because we've all ages about 20 years in the last 25 months.

'She's navigated through so many things, she's seen so many divorces, the war, she's been serving her country since she's 21-years-old and I think Prince Charles is ready and I think he can handle it. She should just relax and enjoy the last hopefully five or six years of her life.'

Esther then chimed in to argue how it's ultimately the Queen's decision.

'She's a very sensible woman,' she explained. 'She's got great judgement and if the doctor's say to her the round-trip to Glasgow is too much and that it will put other people to concern and anxiety if she does it, she will take that advice.'

'Personally, I think she pledged to go on until the end, and I think she will.'

Esther added: 'I also think there's no tonic like feeling needed. I think she wakes up and in the morning and knows people still rely on her judgement and people still look forward to seeing her, and that she will be surrounded my applause.

'I think that makes her feel young and fit. And as she rightly says, you're only as old as you feel.'