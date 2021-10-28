CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polly Announces Integration With Blend

Cover picture for the articlePolly, an SaaS solutions provider for the mortgage industry, announced an integration partnership with Blend, in hopes to drive efficiencies in the loan origination process. The integration pairs Polly's Pricing Engine with the Blend POS, via the application...

Guaranteed Rate Partners With Reggora For Appraisal Ops

Guaranteed Rate selected Reggora's appraisal software to support the production of all loans that require an appraisals. Proper Rate, a Guaranteed Rate joint venture, will implement Reggora’s software to streamline its appraisal process, leveraging automation and system integrations in hopes to create a faster and more enjoyable experience for their operations staff, loan officers, appraisal vendors, and borrowers.
New American Funding Appoints New EVP Of Retail Sales

New American Funding named Tony Blodgett as the company's executive vice president of retail sales. Blodgett most recently served as New American Funding's senior vice president for the Northwest region. In his new role, Blodgett will oversee the company's retail sales division, which includes its nationwide network of branch loan officers, as well as initiatives and procedures to help ensure successful growth and profitability in each region.
Arlo To Launch Mutual Marketing Community Advertising Platform

Arlo, a digital advertiser for the mortgage industry, announce that it is launching a community advertising platform, Mutual Marketing. Mutual Marketing will launch by mid-January of 2022 and is now accepting reservations for loan officers to secure their seats. The advertising mutual fund will presumably allow those with a smaller...
Widewail Announces Integration with The Campaign Registry

Integration will advance consumer messaging protection. Widewail, a leading customer review and reputation management solution, announced the integration of Widewail Invite, its SMS review generation software, with The Campaign Registry, the authority for registering Application-to-Person 10 Digit Long Code (10DLC) messaging campaigns. The integration is the first in its class.
Beautiful.ai Announces monday.com Integration to Increase Productivity in the Hybrid Workplace

Beautiful.ai, a leading intelligence-driven presentation SaaS platform, announced today the launch of the Beautiful.ai application on the marketplace of monday.com, the Work OS, a flexible platform where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of work. monday.com marketplace has ready-made apps that expand the capabilities of Work OS and powers workflows with custom views, widgets, integrations, automations, and more. The integration gives customers the ability to install the Beautiful.ai application, authenticate with or sign up for a Beautiful.ai account, and embed presentations as an item, board or dashboard widget within a monday.com project.
Zappix Announces Expanded Talkdesk Partnership with Integrated Visual Self-Service Solutions

Deepened integration between Zappix Visual IVR and Talkdesk API gateways combine with the companies’ focus on customer satisfaction and intelligent automation to pave the way for customer experiences that are easy to use and easier to implement. Zappix, the leading On-Demand Visual Self-Service provider, today announced an expanded partnership with...
SitusAMC Hires 1,500 New Employees To Improve Origination Capacity

Through rapid and aggressive hiring, SitusAMC plans to beef up capacity to meet the high demand of consumers in today’s market. SitusAMC hired more than 1,500 employees to boost capacity support for both originations and secondary market due diligence. The expansion is expected to expedite the flow of loans into...
Newly Launched Villa Home Loans Announces Plans For Nationwide Expansion

NP, Inc. announced the expansion of its retail division with the launch of a new DBA, Villa Home Loans. Eddie Brown was named managing executive vice president for Villa Home Loans, currently located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Villa Home Loans team has funded over $2 billion in the last 12 months, and the company has plans for nationwide expansion.
Clear Capital Announces 350 New Hires And 170 Job Openings

Clear Capital, a national real estate valuation technology company, announced it has hired more than 350 people so far in 2021, with 170 jobs currently open and accepting applications. The announcement comes as Clear Capital celebrates the 20th anniversary of its founding, and brings the company’s combined total employee count...
Yext Announces Collaboration with Acquia to Deliver New AI Search Integrations

Data connectors and a new application make it easy for businesses to power modern AI-powered search experiences on their websites. Yext, Inc., the AI Search Company, today announced new integrations that enable businesses to seamlessly implement AI-powered search experiences on websites built with Acquia Drupal Cloud, a leading platform for building, delivering, and optimizing digital experiences.
Tripleseat Announces Integration With Event Design Platform Merri

Users of both tools can streamline all the details of their event and access event designs in their Tripleseat dashboard. Tripleseat, the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, is announcing a new integration with Merri, a 3D visualization platform made for event planning.
Optimove Announces Integration with Criteo to Scale Multichannel Marketing Orchestration

Integration will empower advertisers to unlock customer-driven growth through personalized digital ads across the Criteo platform based on Optimove’s AI-mapped CRM Journeys. Optimove, the leading global CRM Marketing platform, today announced an integration with Criteo, that will allow Optimove’s clients to better personalize customer experiences using digital advertising. Marketing Technology...
Netsuite Announces Suitebanking, The First Cloud ERP To Integrate Fintech Into A Unified Suite

SuiteBanking Alliance Partner HSBC will Provide Services to Enable International Payments and Expense Management. To help organizations improve forecasting and make more strategic cash decisions, Oracle NetSuite announced SuiteBanking. As the first unified suite that embeds fintech into cloud ERP, SuiteBanking helps customers automate key financial processes and gain full visibility into cash flow. By bringing together automated accounts payable and accounts receivable processes, SuiteBanking makes it fast and easy to pay bills, send invoices, and get paid, all from within NetSuite.
Echidna Announces Partnership with VTEX to Deliver Fully-Integrated Commerce, Marketplace, and OMS Solution

Echidna Inc. is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership with VTEX, the world’s first and only fully integrated commerce platform. As a leading eCommerce agency, Echidna Inc. is focused on providing businesses with end-to-end digital services including strategic consulting, user experience (UX) design, platform implementation, customization, and enterprise integration. This new partnership adds VTEX’s comprehensive e-commerce, marketplace, and order management capabilities to Echidna’s extensive ability to design, deliver, and support robust B2B, B2C, and B2B2C commerce solutions to businesses across industries.
Ivanti announces three integrated solutions to improve network security in the everywhere workplace

Ivanti announced three new integrated solutions: Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access, Ivanti Neurons for Project Portfolio Management (PPM), and Ivanti Neurons for Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). With these releases, Ivanti continues to deliver on its mission of enabling and securing the Everywhere Workplace, empowering employees to use various devices...
Mastercard Announces Crypto Integration for Its Customers

Mastercard has announced that banks functioning inside of its ecosystem will now be able to provide crypto services for its customers thanks to the integration of crypto into their products, according to CNBC. With crypto integration to the Mastercard network, users and customers will be able to spend, store and...
YuJa, Inc. and Matrox Video Announce Integration Collaboration to Strengthen Educational and Enterprise Media Solutions

Building on its vision of delivering comprehensive media experiences to enterprises worldwide, YuJa recently announced its newest industry collaboration with Matrox Video, a global leader in video hardware and software solutions for the AV/IT and broadcast markets. The technology integration will connect Matrox Monarch LCS dual-channel, dual-input streaming and recording...
Hunter Engineering Announces New Quick Tread Edge Integration

Hunter Engineering Company and U.S. AutoForce are offering an integrated tire inspection and quoting solution to both companies’ auto dealer customers. With the new partnership, service advisors can easily click to quote the tire replacement opportunities identified by Hunter’s Quick Tread Edge unmanned inspection system, which can help increase tire and alignment sales. Hunter will preview this new integration in booth #43017 at SEMA in Las Vegas, Nov. 2-5, the company said.
Snapdocs announces integration partnership with Mortgage Cadence

Digital closing platform Snapdocs has announced an integration partnership with Accenture-owned lending platform Mortgage Cadence. Under the partnership, lenders using Mortgage Cadence will be able to facilitate mortgage closing using Snapdocs without leaving the platform. In a statement, Snapdocs said that the integration will “create a connection from loan origination...
