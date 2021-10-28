Polly Announces Integration With Blend

Beautiful.ai, a leading intelligence-driven presentation SaaS platform, announced today the launch of the Beautiful.ai application on the marketplace of monday.com, the Work OS, a flexible platform where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of work. monday.com marketplace has ready-made apps that expand the capabilities of Work OS and powers workflows with custom views, widgets, integrations, automations, and more. The integration gives customers the ability to install the Beautiful.ai application, authenticate with or sign up for a Beautiful.ai account, and embed presentations as an item, board or dashboard widget within a monday.com project.

