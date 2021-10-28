Making machine learning more useful to high-stakes decision makers

Sepsis is a major public and global health concern. Every hour of delay in detecting sepsis significantly increases the risk of death, highlighting the importance of accurately predicting sepsis in a timely manner. A growing body of literature has examined developing new or improving the existing machine learning (ML) approaches for timely and accurate predictions of sepsis. This study contributes to this literature by providing clear insights regarding the role of the recency and adequacy of historical information in predicting sepsis using ML. To this end, we implemented a deep learning model using a bidirectional long short-term memory (BiLSTM) algorithm and compared it with six other ML algorithms based on numerous combinations of the prediction horizons (to capture information recency) and observation windows (to capture information adequacy) using different measures of predictive performance. Our results indicated that the BiLSTM algorithm outperforms all other ML algorithms and provides a great separability of the predicted risk of sepsis among septic versus non-septic patients. Moreover, decreasing the prediction horizon (in favor of information recency) always boosts the predictive performance; however, the impact of expanding the observation window (in favor of information adequacy) depends on the prediction horizon and the purpose of prediction. More specifically, when the prediction is responsive to the positive label (i.e., Sepsis), increasing historical data improves the predictive performance when the prediction horizon is short-moderate.

