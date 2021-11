If you are a cat owner, you may be aware that one of their favorite things to do is to be up in higher places. This is a natural instinct that they have. They not only use it as a way to feel safe and out of harm’s way, but they are also natural hunters, and this gives them the advantage of being able to see all around them and their “pray” below. They are like little surveillance cameras on legs.

PETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO