CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Rad Power Bikes lands $154M, its second mega round this year, to boost e-bike business

By Taylor Soper
geekwire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gist: Rad Power Bikes just raised $154 million to fuel growth of its e-bike business. The round comes after a separate $150 million cash infusion raised in February. Rad continues to see big demand, spurred in part due to the pandemic as more people bought e-bikes. The company has more...

www.geekwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Puget Sound Business Journal

With $154M in fresh funding, Rad Power Bikes looks to build on 'explosive' growth

Seattle-based electric bike company Rad Power Bikes, which raised $154 million in October, should be crossing the 1,200 employee mark in the near future. Rad Power Chief Financial Officer Mark Klebanoff said the company currently has 625 employees and plans to at least double that number a year from now. Rad Power currently has about 150 open roles listed on its website.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
sgbonline.com

Rad Power Bikes Receives $154M Investment

Rad Power Bikes, an ebike manufacturer, announced $154 million in funding from existing investors. This round is led by Fidelity Management & Research Company, LLC, with investments from funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Vulcan Capital, Durable Capital Partners LP, and The Rise Fund.
ECONOMY
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Investors Double Down on Rad Power Bikes with $154 Million Investment, Making it the Most Funded Electric Bike Company in the World

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2021 — Rad Power Bikes™, North America’s largest ebike company, today announced $154 million in funding from existing investors to supercharge its global efforts to get more people out of cars and onto electric bikes. This round is led by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, with investments from funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Vulcan Capital, Durable Capital Partners LP, and The Rise Fund, TPG’s multi-sector global impact investing strategy. This funding will be used to boost investments in product and technology innovation, accelerate the company’s omni-channel sales and support channels, and diversify manufacturing and supply chains, including investments in North American and European production.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Cavens
ourcommunitynow.com

Rad Power Bikes Raises $154M in Funding

Rad Power Bikes, a Seattle, WA-based ebike company, raised $154m in funding. The round was led by Fidelity Management & Research Company, with investments from funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates,
SEATTLE, WA
chiefexecutive.net

Riding E-Bikes, Aventon Zooms To A $100-Million Manufacturer

JW Zhang has tinkered with bikes since it was his main means of transportation as a boy growing up in China, where he built his own. He also depended on a bicycle to get around after he moved to California to attend college. And after he graduated and began reselling Chinese-made goods in the U.S. via e-commerce to support himself, Zhang pivoted into cobbling together customized bicycles for a relatively small community of customers that was networked online.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bikes#Tpg Capital#Bike#Crowdfunding#Allied Market Research
The Associated Press

Wunder Mobility Launches Its Own Sharing Ready E-Bike Co-developed With Yadea

HAMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 29, 2021-- Wunder Mobility, the international provider of software and hardware for new mobility services, has launched its first co-developed e-bike. Unveiled at the Wunder Mobility Summit 2021, the new bike has been designed in partnership with Yadea, specifically for shared use. It boasts an industry-topping range of 120km, comes with a speed of 25 km/h, and is specifically designed for European markets.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Highsnobiety

Uber Will Begin Offering Tesla Rides

Your next Uber ride might be Tesla. Thanks to a new agreement between the ride-hailing app and Hertz, Uber drivers will be able to rent Teslas — an appealing alternative to buying or leasing them — beginning on November 1. As part of a deal to supply Uber drivers with...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy