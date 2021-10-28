Rad Power Bikes lands $154M, its second mega round this year, to boost e-bike business

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2021 — Rad Power Bikes™, North America’s largest ebike company, today announced $154 million in funding from existing investors to supercharge its global efforts to get more people out of cars and onto electric bikes. This round is led by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, with investments from funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Vulcan Capital, Durable Capital Partners LP, and The Rise Fund, TPG’s multi-sector global impact investing strategy. This funding will be used to boost investments in product and technology innovation, accelerate the company’s omni-channel sales and support channels, and diversify manufacturing and supply chains, including investments in North American and European production.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO