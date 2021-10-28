Driver killed in crash on Buffaloe Road in Garner

Raleigh, N.C. — The city has set up scooter parking corrals in the Glenwood South neighborhood to help keep the two-wheelers off sidewalks, officials said Wednesday. The Raleigh Department of Transportation recently installed eight corrals on Glenwood Avenue, two each on West Johnson and West North streets and one on Tucker Street. No parking spaces were lost in the process, as curb space already zoned "no parking" was incorporated into the effort, as was a private parking deck entrance that is no longer in use.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO