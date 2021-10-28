CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner, NC

Driver killed in crash on Buffaloe Road in Garner

By Kasey Cunningham, WRAL reporter
 6 days ago
Garner, N.C. — A driver died Thursday morning in a crash that closed a portion of Buffaloe Road in Garner near Lake Benson. At 9 a.m., Sky 5 video showed a blue car, which ran off...

