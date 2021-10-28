CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slimmer Kim Jong Un not using body double, spy agency says

By Jeong-Ho Lee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Oct 28): North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has dropped about 20 kilograms (44 pounds), South Korea’s spy agency believes, and it dismissed speculation he was using a body double. Kim tipped the scales at about 140 kg in 2019 and has dropped weight since then, the agency...

Kim Jong Un
South Korea
China
